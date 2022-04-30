Arts & Entertainments

Polygamy is dangerous, Cubana Chief Priest chides Yul Edochie

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Since Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, announced the birth of another son by his new wife, the internet space has been set agog with several reactions as to why the actor opted for a second wife. Yul, who is already blessed with three boys and one girl (Danielle, Kambi, Karl, and Victory Edochie), with his first wife, May Aligwu Yul-Edochie, noted it was time for the world to meet his other son with his second wife, Judy Austin, who prompted his unveiling.

The father of five also revealed his name and professed love for his newest child. Reacting to the news update, popular show promoter, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, indirectly chided Yul via his social media, noting that polygamy is dangerous.

He said: ‘Polygamy is dangerous; it’s a huge problem that ends up destroying an entire generation with the hate, jealousy and competition that come with it. You can number houses, businesses, cars, jewellery, side chicks but please never you number wives.

It is so painful and hurting; Do unto others what you want them to do unto you. Don’t bring war to your own home; home should be a place of absolute peace. Polygamy is WAR’’. Following Yul announcement, his first wife, May Aligwu Yul-Edochie, has un-followed him on all social media platforms.

 

