Polytechnic floats Foundation to augment funding

The Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, has set up a multi-purpose education foundation to, among other things; support the finances of the institution by complementing government’s inadequate funding. This was disclosed by the President of the Foundation and Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Chidi Arimanwa, during the inauguration of the Foundation. His words: “The Federal Polytechnic Nekede Education Foundation as a welfare initiative of our dear institution was borne-out of the passion of the management and some visionary staff of our Polytechnic to make life and studies conducive for staff and students. “The foundation is duly registered and all thanks to Prof. Mrs. C.U. Njoku, current Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees”. Arimanwa continued: “I am pleased to announce to you that our Education Foundation has the responsibility of raising funds through various fundraising options and strategies to respond to needs created by inadequate government.”

