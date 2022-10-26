Polytechnic floats Foundation to augment funding

The Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, has set up a multi-purpose education foundation to, among other things; support the finances of the institution by complementing government’s inadequate funding. This was disclosed by the President of the Foundation and Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Chidi Arimanwa, during the inauguration of the Foundation. His words: “The Federal Polytechnic Nekede Education Foundation as a welfare initiative of our dear institution was borne-out of the passion of the management and some visionary staff of our Polytechnic to make life and studies conducive for staff and students. “The foundation is duly registered and all thanks to Prof. Mrs. C.U. Njoku, current Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees”. Arimanwa continued: “I am pleased to announce to you that our Education Foundation has the responsibility of raising funds through various fundraising options and strategies to respond to needs created by inadequate government.”
Related Articles
Lagos 2023: Tinubu endorses Sanwo- Olu, Hamzat for second term
The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has given his endorsement for the second term bid of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat. There have been speculations in some quarters that Sanwo-Olu may be denied his second term in office and that a Muslim candidate had […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Don’t incite Military, Nigerians against Buhari’s govt- Southern Youth tells Shettima.
The Southern Youth Forum (SYF), the umbrella body of youth groups from the 17 southern states, has urged the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Service (DSS), and the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI), to invite and investigate the former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, over his recent remarks that literally attempts […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘38.5 in every 100 women have experienced spousal violence in S’East’
38.5 out of every 100 women age 15-49 in the South- East have experienced spousal violence, according to report. The report also said 36 out of every 100 women age 15-49 in the zone have experienced physical violence. These were contained in a communiqué at the end of a one-day South-East Traditional and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)