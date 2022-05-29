News

Polytechnic lecturers resume as 2 weeks warning strike ends

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has directed its members to return to the classrooms, following the expiration of it’s two weeks warning strike, which commenced on the 16th of May, 2022.

 

A statement signed by National Publicity Secretary, ASUP, Abdullahi Yalwa on Saturday in Abuja, noted that four out of the nine issues under contentionwere being significantly addressed by the Federal Government. According to the union, the government was expected to address the remaining issues before it’s National Executive Council (NEC) scheduled to hold in June 2022, as all issues would be reviewed and major decisions taken by the lecturers.

 

The statement partly reads: “Our Union commenced a 2 weeks definite warning strike on the 16th of May, 2022 following the resolution of its emergency National Executive Council meeting of 11th of May, 2022.

 

“The decision was taken to protest the lethargic attitude of the government towards fulfilling some aspects of the memorandum of action signed with our Union in 2021 Within the period of the action, significant inroads were made in four (4) of the items in our list of demands.

 

They include: Commencement of payment of arrears of the new minimum wage in all affected Federal Polytechnics, isolated cases of underpayment and omissions are being handled at institution levels. “ “Further directives/ updates shall be released after the 103rd meeting of NEC which is scheduled to hold in the month of June, 2022 during which the situation shall be reviewed.”

 

