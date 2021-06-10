News

Polytechnic lecturers suspend strike for three months

The Academic Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended its 65-day-old strike for the next threemonthstoallowtheFederal Government complete the execution of the items listed in its Memorandum of Action(MoA) signedwiththe union in April, 2021. A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the union, Abdullahi Yalwa in Abuja, noted that some of theitemslistedinthe MoA were gradually being implemented by the Federal Government. According to the union, the decision to temporarily suspend its strike was as a result of series of appeals from the government, revered traditional stools in the country members of the National Assembly, Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnicsandmembersof thepublicwhoshowed varied interests in the matter. The statement reads in part: “Following an appraisal of the report indicating the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed between our union andtheFederalGovernment, the union has resolved to suspend its 65-day-old industrial action with effect from 10th June, 2021. “Thesuspensionisforaperiodof threemonthstoenable the government complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the union from 27th April, 2021. “As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled like the reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian Federal Polytechnics while we are led to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalization and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed.”

