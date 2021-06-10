Polytechnic lecturers suspend strike for three months

The Academic Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended its 65-day-old strike for the next threemonthstoallowtheFederal Government complete the execution of the items listed in its Memorandum of Action(MoA) signedwiththe union in April, 2021. A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the union, Abdullahi Yalwa in Abuja, noted that some of theitemslistedinthe MoA were gradually being implemented by the Federal Government. According to the union, the decision to temporarily suspend its strike was as a result of series of appeals from the government, revered traditional stools in the country members of the National Assembly, Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnicsandmembersof thepublicwhoshowed varied interests in the matter. The statement reads in part: “Following an appraisal of the report indicating the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed between our union andtheFederalGovernment, the union has resolved to suspend its 65-day-old industrial action with effect from 10th June, 2021. “Thesuspensionisforaperiodof threemonthstoenable the government complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the union from 27th April, 2021. “As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled like the reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian Federal Polytechnics while we are led to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalization and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed.”
Related Articles
The application to youth-led and mid-stage companies opened on April 12 to May 9.
While launching the challenge on April 12, 2021, USAID said it was seeking commercially viable youth-led and mid-stage companies already working in food production, processing, and distribution. Successful applicants will present ideas that demonstrably help farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain increase agricultural productivity and food security within the next six months. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FCC crisis: Committee submits report to Senate Committee
The committee set up by the Senate Committee in charge of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) over the crisis that has erupted at the commission would today submit its report. Thecommittee, twoweeks ago, was set up by the Senate Committee to look into the crisis, a source at the com mission revealed. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
U.S. rescue operation approved by FG – Minister
Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), yesterday, said that the United States obtained permission from the Federal Government of Nigeria to carry out the rescue operation for her citizen. There has been insinuation that the rescue of the kidnapped American citizen, Philip Walton, in Nigeria by the United States Special Forces might have violated […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)