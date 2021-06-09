Education

Polytechnic lecturers suspend strike for three months

The Academic Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has suspended its 65 days old strike for the next three months, to allow the Federal Government complete execution of the items listed in its Memorandum of Action (MoA), signed with the Union in April 2021.
A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Union, Abdullahi Yalwa on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that some of the items listed in the MoA were gradually being implemented by the Federal Government.
According to the union, the decision to temporally suspend its strike was as a result of series of appeals from the government, revered traditional stools in the country, members of the National Assembly, Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics and members of the public who showed varied interests in the matter.
The statement reads in part: “Following an appraisal of the report indicating the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed between our Union and the Federal Government, the Union has resolved to suspend its 65 days old industrial action with effect from 10th June, 2021.
“The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union since 27th April, 2021.”

