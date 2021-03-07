Body & Soul

Pomp as Alaafin honours Tomori Williams as Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

La s t S u n – d a y , the ancient palace of Oyo played host to the crème de la crème of the society. It was the official coronation of Otunba Tomori Williams as Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111.

 

The glamorous event, which held at Aganju Forecourt, Afin Oyo, had top celebrites, businessmen and women, captains of industries, as well as prominent politicians from far and near in attendance.

 

As expected of Tomori as an excellent host with high taste for good things, alongside his beautiful wife, the guests were treated to an exclusive reception, after the installation rites. Different dishes, both local and continental, as well as chosen drinks and finger foods were supplied in essence.

 

Fuji music icon, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka K1 and the Mayegun of Yorubaland was on bandstand. Presenting certificate of office to the newly installed chief, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi described Otunba Tomori Williams as brave s u c c e s s f u l businessman whose philantropic gestures can’t be overemphasized.

 

Top celebrites at the party include the likes of Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi; Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Oloyan of Oyan kingdom, Oba Kelani and his Olori, Alara of Ilara Epe Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo, the Lagos/ mainland council of white cap chiefs, Akisinkun of Lagos, Mr Bisoye Fagade, Chief Olawale Audus, the Aro of Oto, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams, Hon. Shina Peller; Ambassador Ayanlakin, Oloye Akiade Fijabi; Hon. Shina Alabi; and others.

 

Otunba Tomori Williams is MD/CEO T. Williams Construction Nig. Ltd., the Managing Director of Olaleye Property and Investment Ltd, MD Maintek Property and MD Olaleye New Town Developments Ltd.

 

His various working expertise includes Real Estate Developments, Construction, Property Repossession, and Consultancy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

When Goldberg revamped popular Cultural Centre, in Ibadan

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

As part of its efforts to deliver quality enjoyment to consumers, Goldberg Lager, has completed the renovation of the Cultural Centre at Mokola, Ibadan. Unveiled at an exclusive event on Saturday, December 19, 2020, the Regional Business Manager, Nigerian breweries, said: “It is my pleasure to declare the cultural centre open, for the enjoyment of […]
Body & Soul

Jubilation as Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi‘s Prince arrives

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Based on his status as a significant traditional ruler in the South West and a revered Monarch in the country, it is natural that the life of handsome Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ile-Ife will be like a newspaper that anyone can pick and read.   It is therefore on this premise […]
Body & Soul

Vicky Haastrup lifts her heart in thanksgiving as she turns 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

She is a combination of brain and beauty. Princess (Dr.) Vicky Haastrup, wife of Osun State, former Deputy Governor, Chief Adesuyi Haastrup has showed that she is born with the proverbial midas touch as anything she touches turn to gold. Her exciting journey and success in the oil and gas would certainly inspire the younger […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica