Pomp as Alaafin honours Tomori Williams as Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland

La s t S u n – d a y , the ancient palace of Oyo played host to the crème de la crème of the society. It was the official coronation of Otunba Tomori Williams as Aare Onikoyi of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111.

The glamorous event, which held at Aganju Forecourt, Afin Oyo, had top celebrites, businessmen and women, captains of industries, as well as prominent politicians from far and near in attendance.

As expected of Tomori as an excellent host with high taste for good things, alongside his beautiful wife, the guests were treated to an exclusive reception, after the installation rites. Different dishes, both local and continental, as well as chosen drinks and finger foods were supplied in essence.

Fuji music icon, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka K1 and the Mayegun of Yorubaland was on bandstand. Presenting certificate of office to the newly installed chief, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi described Otunba Tomori Williams as brave s u c c e s s f u l businessman whose philantropic gestures can’t be overemphasized.

Top celebrites at the party include the likes of Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi; Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Oloyan of Oyan kingdom, Oba Kelani and his Olori, Alara of Ilara Epe Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo, the Lagos/ mainland council of white cap chiefs, Akisinkun of Lagos, Mr Bisoye Fagade, Chief Olawale Audus, the Aro of Oto, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams, Hon. Shina Peller; Ambassador Ayanlakin, Oloye Akiade Fijabi; Hon. Shina Alabi; and others.

Otunba Tomori Williams is MD/CEO T. Williams Construction Nig. Ltd., the Managing Director of Olaleye Property and Investment Ltd, MD Maintek Property and MD Olaleye New Town Developments Ltd.

His various working expertise includes Real Estate Developments, Construction, Property Repossession, and Consultancy.

