Pomp as Kwara monarch honours AbdulRazaq

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the one year anniversary celebration of the Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Muhammad Kudu Kawu, in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State and the historic turbanning of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the Sadaukin Lafiagi in appreciation of his contributions to the development of their emirate

The ancient city of Lafiagi, headquarters of the Edu Local Government Area in Kwara State, was recently agog and in frenzy with singing, dancing and cultural displays as sons and daughters of the community at home and in the Diaspora gathered to celebrate the first year anniversary of their Emir, Alhaji Muhammed Kudu Kawu, Emir, Alhaji Muhammed Kudu Kawu, on the throne of his forefathers. At the epoch making event, which attracted the crème de la crème from across the state and outside, including Senator Sadiq Umar; stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC), cabinet members and top government officials; first class traditional rulers from Kwara North and Kwara South; and thousands of indigenes of Lafiagi community and environs, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was, amid wild applause, turbaned Sadaukin Lafiagi, while Senator Sadiq Umar, representing the Kwara North Senatorial District bagged the title of Dan-Amar of Lafiagi Emirate.

Emir’s praise

In his speech at the historic occasion, the Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Muhammad Kudu Kawu, said the exalted chieftaincy title was conferred on Governor Abdul- Razaq in appreciation of his government’s strides in Lafiagi Emirate, adding that the Emirate has witnessed significant progress and development during the present administration in the state, while promising that the people of Lafiagi would reward him and other APC candidates with their votes in the 2023 general elections.

Said the Emir: “Most inspiring for me is the support I have received by those that have adopted Lafiagi as their second home. And in order to show our appreciation, I put to the Lafiagi Emirate Advisory Council the need for us to recognise them today for the services and support they have rendered to our community.

“Those who are honoured today with the conferment of traditional titles have, since my ascension to the throne, shown uncommon love for our community, especially in initiating and siting various developmental projects in our domain. Leading them is His Excellency the Governor of Kwara State, who has transformed our local market at Gbugbu into an international one. “The government also constructed the Lafiagi Township road, and more importantly is that it secured approval of the federal government to construct a highway from Lafiagi through Tsonga, Bode Saadu to Kaiama under the Tax Exemption programme.”

Elated governor

The elated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his part, said the recognition would spur him to consolidate on the gains of his administration in the state, particularly Lafiagi Emirate by paying more attention to their welfare and infrastructural needs. “We will not relent in paying due respect and attention to this Emirate, as we do to other areas across the state.

As you know, and as the Emir has said in his speech, we have made a lot of progress in this Emirate. In 2019, the situation was very sad in terms of education, human capital development; general infrastructure across the board. It is now a different story,” the governor said. “Edu Local Government Area remains one of the strongest and progressive local government areas in Nigeria, essentially for hosting two sugar refinery projects, and our own investment in Gbugbu International market.”

AbdulRazaq said efforts are being made by his administration and the Senator representing them in Kwara North, Sadiq Umar, to ensure that the construction of Chikanda-Kosubosu road project see the light of the day, explaining that the matter has already been raised at the Federal Executive Council.

The governor, who was impressed by the level of development and peace in Lafiagi and its environs, attributed the feats to the painstaking and relentless efforts of the Emir and the Emirate Advisory Council he had constituted, describing the Emir as highly intelligent. He also congratulated the monarch on the first year anniversary on the throne and wished him more rewarding years.

The governor, to the excitement of the people, assured the Emir and the people of the state that the next APC government under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would dredge the River Niger to curtail the annual flooding and deaths in its tributary states like Kwara, Niger, and others. AbdulRazaq therefore enjoined the people of Lafiagi, as well as the people of the state, to vote massively for Tinubu at the 2023 polls, saying his victory would immensely benefit the northern and other parts of the state.

River Niger

The governor listed the dredging of the River Niger as one of the priority projects the state government would pursue with vigour with Asiwaju Tinubu when he emerges as President. He added that the state government would also press for federal interventions on many road and other capital projects within the state, including the Chikanda-Kosubosu road project and the upgrading of the Lafiagi Technical College. “A top priority we want our presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to pay attention to when he comes to power in 2023 is the dredging of River Niger. It will be a priority because we have seen the destruction caused by the annual flooding,” the Governor said.

Senator lauds Emir

Also, in his response to the honour bestowed on him by the Emir, Senator Sadiq Umar lauded the Emir for deeming it fit to bestow such a high chieftaincy title on him and promised that he would be spurred to do more for Lafiagi Emirate and the entire Kwara North Senatorial District now and in the next dispensation if given the mandate in the forthcoming senatorial election, urging the people to vote massively for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and all the other APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Sadiq commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his sterling performance in the last three and a half years, particularly for ensuring even and equitable spread of dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of the state. He said: “No doubt, Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq has done creditably well in the last three and a half years to earn him a second term.

I want Kwarans to continue to support the administration and cast their votes massively for the Governor and all the other APC candidates from the national level to the state level.” The historic event witnessed cultural displays by the community’s cultural troupe, singing and dancing to the admiration and applause of the teeming audience.

