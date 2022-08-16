Education

Pomp, spendour as Legend Academy celebrates maiden graduation

Amid pomp and pageantries, the management, staff and pupils of Legends Academy, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos were last week joined by parents, wellwishers, friends to celebrate the 2022 edition of the school’s graduation/prize-giving day.

 

The special event availed the pupils and management the opportunity to celebrate the pupils, especially the graduating class and rewarded them for the sterling achievements and success recorded in the last school year.

 

The Director and Chairman of the school, Mr. Chuks Joseph, expressed happiness for the successful completion of the session, recalling that despite the hurdles and challenges the school has gone through from the state government and some of the parents he is proud to celebrate the first graduation/prize-day of the academy.

 

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to the parents, who he said had stayed with the school not minding their early beginnings as compared to a few schools in the community which they considered as more competitive, stressing that the parents choose quality over quantity.

 

Chuks, who congratulated the pupils on their successful completion of their primary school education and accomplishments, further encouraged them to be better children and to continue to shine their light.

 

He also encouraged parents to put in their best in ensuring the provision of qualitative education for their children as the best legacy they could bequeath to the children, saying parents and teachers have different roles to play in the life of children.

 

“I pray to God to give the children the grace to keep learning to better their future as they step into a new phase of life in their education pursuit and for their parents to keep nurturing them to be good leaders of tomorrow,” he added. The graduating pupils, who were dressed in their best colourful attires and full of excitement, showcased different academic displays and performances to the delight of their parents and guests.

 

The high points of the event include choreography, spelling bee, riddles and song presentation, cultural display and dance. Meanwhile, the Founder and Proprietor of the school, Mrs. Precious Joseph, in her opening remarks, however, recounted the challenges faced by the school and expressed joy over its success story despite the hurdles, noted that this would be the first graduation and prize-giving day of the school since its inception.

 

Basking in the euphoria of the celebration, she said: “Today, I feel very grateful to God and happy that my pupils are going to new classes. It has not been a smooth journey as these children started with us at Legend Academy, but we were able to nurture them to this age, with the commitment and dedication of our teachers and assistance from parents.

 

Today, we are celebrating a milestone both in the life of our school and the pupils. “Therefore, I want to encourage our parents to support these children and school financially and with their resources as no school can survive or function well without funds. To this end, I urge you to plan well for the new school year which begins in September.”

 

