PompasAfolabibecomes Zonlin Gbedudugan of Badagry

It was a celebration of culture and creativity as a notable arts, culture and tourism promoter, and the CEO of Ijinla Art and Tours, Ambassador Hunkanlin E Afolabi (Ijinla), was installed as the first Zonlin Gbedudugan of Badagry kingdom.

Afolabi, who is also the Chairman Ijinla Horticulture and Environmental Beautification, and president/founder Centre for Heritage Preservation as well as the MD of Badagry Recreation Park, was among four illustrious sons and a lady of the land that were given chieftaincy tittles by the HRM, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, OFR, the Akran of Badagry. The event, held penultimate Sunday, was part of the 84 years birthday ceremony of the Akran of Badagry celebration which started with prayer, penultimate Friday, at Freeman memorial Methodist Church, the first church in Nigeria, located just by the Palace of Akran of Badagry.

After the prayer, personalities trooped in to pay homage to him. A birthday party was celebrated at the front of the Palace. Highpoint of the celebration was the installation ceremony where four illustrious sons and a lady of the land that were given chieftaincy tittles by the HRM, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, OFR, the Akran of Badagry.

In his address, Ambassador Afolabi, who has executed notable artistic and environmental beautification contracts for individuals, state and Federal Governments expressed appreciation to his Royal Majesty, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, OFR, LLD, D.Lit, JP; the Akran of Badagry, for the great honour bestowed on him, adding that, he shall cherish this honour and this moment for the rest of his life.

He said: “First and foremost, it is with great honour, humility and in reverence to Him whom honour is due (the Almighty God), that I most humbly pay homage to our Royal Father, His Majesty, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, the highly respected Akran of Badagry.

“I also pay due homage to the Palace of the Akran including the eminent High Chiefs whose tenacity and cooperation have created an atmosphere of conviviality in the entire Badagry and its environs. “And for maintain a tradition of love and hospitality for which both the Palace of the Akran and Badagry Kingdom are known for. “Today is a great day in my life. I feel so honoured with a huge sense of pride to be installed as the first-ever Zonlin Gbedudugan of Badagry. No joy is greater than being honoured by one’s own people. “It is even much more delightful when you serve your community and the same community, in turn, appreciates you.

That is my honest feeling; a feeling of pride even in my humility, a feeling of joy and gratitude, a feeling of awe, and a feeling of love. “I give thanks to the Almighty God for preserving my life to be alive and to be honoured while I am still alive.

“This great honour bestowed on me gives me the feeling that this title is created for me specially. I shall cherish this honour and this moment for the rest of my life.” Highlights of the events were cultural performances by Mitonayon Cultural Troupe and Gigoyoyo Musical Cultural Troupe.

The chieftaincy ceremony, which was officiated by High Chief Onuosekan, the Gengen of Badagry kingdom, also had in attendance other chiefs and all the Baale of the ancient kingdom, princes and Princesses, and stakeholders in the tourism, arts and culture industry.

