News

Pompeo: We’ll use all tools to counter terrorism in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo says his country will use everything at its disposal to counter terrorism in Nigeria and other parts of the world.
After a virtual meeting on Tuesday, he said progress is being made in the fight against terrorism.
The meeting was attended by the US, Nigeria, members of the Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and representatives of West African states.
Popmeo, who took to Twitter on Wednesday, thanked Nigeria for co-hosting the meeting.
“Great progress was made at yesterday’s virtual Global @Coalition to Defeat ISIS meeting on West Africa. We will use all tools at our disposal to counter ISIS and its affiliates anywhere in the world. My thanks to Nigeria for co-hosting the event,” he wrote.
Nathan Sales, the newly designated Special Envoy for the Global Coalition, had at the meeting outlined the Coalition’s increasing focus on defeating ISIS’ global branches and affiliates.
He also expressed his appreciation to the Nigerian delegation that was led by Yaminu Musa, who serves as coordinator for the counter terrorism centre in Nigeria’s office of the National security Adviser (ONSA), for co-hosting the event.
Pompeo’s office in a statement had earlier said as the Global Coalition seeks to apply lessons learned from the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria to other locations, participants reviewed potential lines of effort, including the use of battlefield evidence and border security measures that could be applied in West Africa.
Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) is an affiliate of ISIS.
ISWAP has continue to wreak havoc in the north-eastern region of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Lawan denies plan to join presidential race

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has denied media reports, alleging that he was planning to participate in the country’s presidential race come 2023.   Lawan made the denial yesterday, in a press statement, signed by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Ola Awoniyi. Describing the report as mischievous […]
News

US forces hit Taliban with airstrikes in Helmand province

Posted on Author Reporter

  American forces carried out several airstrikes in support of Afghan security forces under attack by the Taliban in southern Helmand province, a spokesperson for the U.S. military in Afghanistan said Monday. Col. Sonny Leggett said the recent Taliban attacks in Helmand are “not consistent” with a U.S.-Taliban deal signed in February and undermine ongoing […]
News

Court vacates order restraining FG from withdrawing oil field licenses

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has vacated the order restraining the Federal Government from withdrawing licenses of 10 Marginal Oil Field operators. The judge vacated the order Friday while delivering ruling in a motion filed by the Ministry of Petroleum and a Director in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: