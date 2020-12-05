Pondei, IMC not restrained by court –NDDC

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), yesterday said its Interim Management Committee (IMC), was not restrained by the court. In a statement released by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Mr Charles Odili, on December 4 and made available to journalists, the commission said it had become necessary to make some clarifications in the matter in the interest of Niger Delta stakeholders in the light of the misinformation concerning the order of an Abuja High Court on October 27.

The statement reads in parts: “We have received a Certified True Copy of the Enrolled Order of the Court made on October 27, 2020 on suit N0. FHC/ ABJ/CS/617/2020 Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Governance V. A.G Federal Ministry of Justice.

“We have studied the order of the court and confirm that there is absolutely no positive order restraining the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, or the IMC, IMC from performing the functions of the Board of the NDDC.

All the court did was to grant the applicant leave to apply for judicial review. For the avoidance of doubt, the court ordered as follows; “Leave is hereby granted the applicant to apply for judicial review for an order of mandamus in terms of the reliefs set out in the statement in support of the application for leave which are…”

Like this: Like Loading...