Ponferradina capture Nwakali

Ponferradina have announced the signing of former Arsenal midfielder Kelechi Nwakali. Although details of the contract in terms of fee and duration were not revealed by the second division side, the 24-year-old is expected to play a key role in the club’s quest to gain promotion to La Liga next season. “Kelechi Nwakali is a new player for SD Ponferradina,” a statement from the club’s website read.

“The new blue-and-white midfielder will continue his career in LaLiga SmartBank, in which he has competed in the last two campaigns at AD Alcorcon and SD Huesca.” Arsenal acquired the services of the Nigeria international from Diamond Football Academy in 2016, on the back of his impressive performances at the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup, where he won the Golden Ball Award. However, he could not break into the Gunners’firstteamthroughouthisthree-year stay and had to make do with loan spells at MVVMaastricht, VVV-VenloandPortoB. In 2019, Nwakali was snapped up Huesca as a free agent. In his maiden season at the Estadio El Alcoraz, he featured in just five games as the Spaniards got promoted to the Spanish elite division.

