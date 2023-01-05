Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

Ponzi: SEC promises renewed onslaught against operators

Posted on

The Securities and Exchange Commission has stated that the persisted proliferation of operators running illegal investment schemes in the country continues to be a major critical concern to the capital market. Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who stated this in a New Year message in Abuja, therefore assured of a renewed onslaught against promoters of such schemes.

Yuguda said that last year alone, the Commission sealed off the offices of four (4) such illegal operators that had defrauded innocent citizens of billions of naira and assured that the Commission would continue its enforcement actions to ensure that such illegal entities are not allowed to operate. According to him, “the SEC has been fighting a serious war against Ponzi schemes.

We have been alerting people. We have said that investors should only deal with registered operators that have the registration of the Commission. We have their list on SEC’s website and we have always said that if you go to an operator or when an operator approaches you, you must confirm that he is a licensed operator with SEC. “We have our numbers on how to reach our offices in the zones and we have done a lot of sensitizations in terms of seminars, webinars all in an effort to discourage people from going to Ponzi schemes.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people continue to patronize this Ponzi schemes, we have had cases that have been reported to us, our enforcement department and the police unit have been on many of these cases trying to resolve the cases that have been reported to us.

 

Our Reporters

