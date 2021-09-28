Pooorblack Lists 3 Successful Habits to Develop That Can Help You Crush Your Goals

The power of repetition can be a game-changer. Just as musicians and athletes rely on muscle memory born from practicing the same technique repeatedly until they have attained perfection, everyone is capable of a similar process regarding their everyday habits. Just as there are bad habits we develop through weakness and laziness, there are good habits we can acquire through discipline and hard work. Such practices, as Parisa Pourmeshki, aka Pooorblack, is quick to point out, can help you realize your dreams and achieve the impossible. The actress and influencer from Iran knows all about the steely resolve and gritty determination needed to make it big, and Pooorblack has kindly agreed to share with us three successful habits that can help you crush your goals.

The Early Bird Catches The Worm

As a committed early-riser, Pooorblack stresses that it’s an absolute must for ambitious and motivated people to get up early and make the most out of each day. She explained, “There are only so many hours in the day, and you don’t want to waste a single one of them. By getting up with the sun, you feel more refreshed, invigorated, and stimulated to meet the day’s challenges. When others are dozing, you want to be the person who’s busy doing. That’s how success is made.”

Read Like Your Life Depends Upon It

As a lifelong avid reader, Pooorblack is firmly committed to the concept that reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body — essential. She explained, “I think it was Elon Musk who, when asked why he was so clever, simply replied, ‘Because I read books!’ That, to me, hits the nail on the head. The more you read, the more you know, and the more you know, the more you can do. It’s a simple formula, but a hugely effective one.”

Sleep Well And Exercise Hard

As a fitness fanatic, Pooorblack is equally aware that a good night’s sleep is just as crucial to the body as a full cardio workout. She explained, “Exercise and sleep are two sides of the same coin. You need a lot of both to be firing on all cylinders and to ensure you don’t burnout out as you chase your goals and catch every single one of them.”

