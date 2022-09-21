Sports

Poor administration killing Nigerian football –Fasanu

A former Aston Villa of England striker John Fasanu has said Nigerian football has been brought to its kneels by the gross incompetence of people managing it, saying the game’s revival should be ignited by those who have deep knowledge of soccer.

The Football Ambassador expressed worries over the poor showing of the country’s national teams in international competitions, adding that the situation has now been compounded by the poor state of the Nigerian league.

He said former football players should be given greater roles in the administration of the game, saying they would bring their  exposure and expertise garnered from across the world during their playing years to bear on the game.

He said a fine blend of ex-internationals and administrators could jab football out of the coma, urging stakeholders to give the such idea a chance in a bid to save the game. “Nothing is working when it comes to football in our beautiful country,” Fasanu quipped. ”

I am very worried. I was talking to some of my good friends yesterday and nobody could say one good thing about what’s going on. The administration of football is so important to get it right, I’m sorry to say, we have some people there who just don’t know what to do.

“They don’t have the experience, they haven’t experienced travelling abroad. It is okay if you say those abroad don’t have administrative experience but we certainly have been around football and if you have a blend of administrators and people who have been in the frontline of football, it will work.”

 

