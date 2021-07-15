‘Poor compliance with public health measures against COVID-19 worrisome’

As the third wave of coronavirus infection hit Lagos, all hands are on deck to prevent the spread of the virus. However, failure of the public to strictly adhere to World Health Organisation (WHO) safety protocols on COVID-19 may pave the way for the Delta variant that is presently on ground, to wreak havoc , writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently confirmed the outbreak of Delta variant of COVID-19 in the country. This development coming when coronavirus third wave hit Lagos is worrisome. More disturbing however is the widely observed lowering of guards of public health measures the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended to curb the spread of the virus. That the third wave of COVID-19 has hit Lagos is no longer news.

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is the incident commander of COVID-19 in the state, went public with this on Sunday, July 11, saying the state was now at the start of a potential 3rd wave of the pandemic. Similarly, the NCDC penultimate Thursday, July 8 said it has detected two cases of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2 in the country.

While one of the cases was detected in Oyo state, the other was at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja. For the benefit of those who may not know, “The Delta variant is recognised by the WHO as a variant of concern, given its increased transmisibility.” In addition, it is known to be very deadly, causes more severe illness and reduces the effectiveness of vaccines or treatments. It has so far been detected in over 100 countries worldwide.

If it is not a secret that the SARSCoV- 2 Delta variant is in the country, shouldn’t Nigerians gird their loins strongly by observing various public health measures effectively? Sadly, many people in Lagos have stuck to their old ways, by failing to observe COVID-19 safety protocols.

A member of the congregation who was at the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement located in Ijesha area of Lagos last Sunday, told the New Telegraph that over three quarter of those that participated in the church service on that day did not wear face mask.

“Even the few that wore the mask did not wear it appropriately; they wore it on their chin.” Although, all those entering the church without face masks were mandated to purchase one at the gate of the church, however, many fail to wear the face mask while the church service was on. The same attitude was prevalent at one of the parishes of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) in Magodo-Isheri area of Lagos State.

During a night vigil church service at the Light of God Ministries located at Agric Bustop area of Ikorodu in the outskirts of Lagos, a participant who did not want her name in print, said most members of that church did not wear mandatory face masks while the service lasted. During the lock dow last year, supermarkets in Lagos and commercial vehicles denied clients without face masks access into their space in line with the recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and their counterparts in the state.

These regulations are no longer strictly implemented as those in charge of land transport business and the supermarket industry have let down their guards. Furthermore, investigations by the New Telegraph show that passengers using commercial vehicle are no longer mandated to wear their masks. They simply get on and off the buses without observing the needed COVID-19 protocols.

Mary Chukwu who journey from Ijora to Ketu on Monday said only one person in the eight-seater Sienna car that conveyed them on the trip, wore a face mask, adding that even the driver of the car challenged the one wearing mask to remove it on the basis that coronavirus was no more in Nigeria. Given the Delta variant entrant into the country, the Head of Communications at the NCDC, Dr. Yahya Disu, in a statement, urged all Nigerians to ensure strict adherence to public health and social measures in place.

He stated, “Proven public health and social mea-sures such as physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and proper use of face masks prevent infections and save lives.” Also, he said COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and offers protection against the disease. On the third wave said to have hit Lagos, the governor of Lagos said, “We started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1 per cent at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6 per cent as of July 8, 2021.

The rapid increase within a week gives great cause for concern. “Also, within the last two weeks, the occupancy rate at our isolation centres increased from an average of one per cent to six per cent.” Given the reality in Lagos, Sanwo- Olu threatened to impose sanctions on persons and organisations that fail to observe recommended COVID-19 protocols, saying this will involve prosecution of the persons according to Lagos State COVID-19 Law. He said, “Greater vigilance is required at this time in our churches and mosques and other places of religious worship. “We must not allow ourselves to be carried away by the illusion that all is now back to normal.

This is especially critical, as ‘Sallah’ an Islamic festival approaches, in a little over a week from now.” According to the governor of Lagos State, the festivities will, no doubt bring people together in large numbers and create conditions that can sadly cause the spread of the Coronavirus. “We must not allow this to happen,” he added. Furthermore, Sanwo-Olu said, “For this reason, we are mandating full compliance with all protective protocols. Compulsory use of masks in all public places, social distancing, temperature checks, provisions for hand-washing and sanitisers, and a maximum of 50 per cent occupancy in enclosed spaces.”

