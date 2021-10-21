Poor contraceptive use, service gaps fueling unsafe abortions – Experts

Medical experts have raised the alarm over needless deaths resulting from abortions, saying unsafe abortion is the fourth leading cause of death among pregnant women in low and medium income countries (LMICs) including Nigeria. Speaking during a webinar on Media Coverage of Unsafe Abortion in Nigeria, the Principal Fellow and Co-founder of Academy for Health Development (AHEAD), Prof. Adesegun Fatusi however, blamed poor contraceptive use and family planning service gaps for fuelingunsafe abortions in the country.

During the webinar which was hosted by AHEAD in partnership with the Guttmacher Institute, Fatusi lamented that contraceptive use is very low in Nigeria, saying while (12 per cent of currently married women) use modern methods 17 per cent only use all methods, according to data from the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) in 2018.

He disclosed that about one in five women (19 per cent) have an unmet need for family planning: If all currently married women who want to space or limit their children were to use a family planning method, Nigeria’s contraceptive prevalence rate would increase from 17 per cent to 36 per cent. Based on the poor contraceptive use, he stressed that unsafe abortions that occur have become associated with maternal complications including bleeding, infections and trauma of sexual and reproductive organs. The webinar was aimed to equip journalists with information on abortion and to be familiar with available data on thesame subject.

In his presentation titled ‘Unsafe Abortion: Beyond The Headlines,’ Fatusi noted that abortion is not only the cause of death, half a million women in Nigeria experience complications from abortions every year and these are significant enough to the system, the affected families and households. He said, “Interestingly and importantly, unsafe abortion is preventable,” adding, “that is why we must act to prevent unsafe abortions.” According to Fatusi, “In Africa particularly Sub Saharan Africa about three- quarter of abortions are unsafe and that is why the risk of dying from abortion is very high in Africa.” On the contrary although abortions are taking place in America and other advanced economic countries, majority of the procedures are done safely. “The issue is not about abortion per say, the unsafe abortion in Africa is the challenge,” Fatusi pointed out.

“The proportion that has unsafe abortion in West Africa amounts to 85 per cent while; less than 15 per cent have safe abortion in some advanced nations. Also contributing, Grace Gabala of the Guttmacher Institute, said based on recent media trainings on abortion supported by the Guttmacher, “We have witnessed increase in news coverage on unsafe abortion by journalists who attended the capacity building programmes. She said the Guttmacher Institute has been providing data on unsafe abortion which is critical for policy reforms in some countries.

“In recent years, we have focused communication and advocacy efforts around the key message that women will seek abortion no matter its legal status. “Abortion becomes unsafe when there is a lack of access to safe abortion; often but not always determined by the legal restriction.” Consequently, she reasoned that there’s a need for increased investment in post- abortion care (PAC) to stop clandestine abortions that are occurring in countries where abortion is restricted. On his part, Sola Adesanmi admitted that there’s low perception about tracking issues of abortion in media organisations. “There’s a low level of literacy with regard to abortion issues in Nigeria . “There’s a weak health information system about abortion in the country.”

Like this: Like Loading...