Poor drug handling could cause death, affect efficacy – Nwako

Nature of drugs

Drugs are not ordinary items of trade, but are potential poisons that could treat or harm if wrongly taken. The pharmacist is the health professional and legal authority that acts as the learned intermediary who produces, imports, distributes, clinically audits any prescription for its appropriateness and safety, dispenses and monitores the therapy outcomes. Any other personnel who assumes such roles is a ‘professional pretender or usurper.’ Some Nigerian patients or clients are still unaware that the cycle or journey in their health seeking hehaviours is incomplete if they fail to consult with their pharmacist(s) especially during their drug refill. Most patients feel that their health challenges are solved once they consult their physicians, but fail to realise that the success of any health journey or outcomes depends greatly on their drug usages. As a consequence of many patients not consulting with their pharmacists, many innocent clients have suffered both economic, health and other setbacks while trying to refill or administer their drugs.

Wrong timing in administering medications

Some drugs must be taken at a particular or fixed time before they work. If taken at the wrong time, they may not work optimally. For example; some antibiotics are time or concentration dependent in order to work optimally. Examples of some dependent drugs include Penicllins like Ampicillin/ Cloxacillin; Cephalosporins like Cefuroxime; Macrolides like Erythromycin; Lincosamides like Clindamycin etc. These drugs must maintain their concentrations above the Minimum Inhibitory Concentration of the pathogens for up to or above 50 per cent of their dosing intervals to work optimally. Some that are concentration dependent drugs like Fluorinated Quinolones typified by ciprofloxacine; Aminoglycosides typified by Gentamycin; Metronidazole, etc, must have their concentrations up to or greater than 10 times that of the Minimum Inhibitory Concentration of the microbes.

These antibiotics should be administered at some dosing intervals which can only be determined by the pharmacist. Some non-antibiotic drugs should only be taken at a specific time of the day in order to produce the optimal therapeutic outcomes. For instance, all ‘water pills’ like Hydrochlorothiazide should be taken in the morning to avoid nocturnal increase in urination, which disrupts sleep and worsens high blood pressure. Anti-cholesterol drugs are taken wrongly at any time by the patients. They should be taken at midnight for active age groups or during the sleeping time for elderlies. This is simply because blood lipids are mainly produced at sleeping time. Some drugs are taken when necessary. Here pain drugs could fit in. The pharmacist is trained to direct you.

Drug storage

Many patients poorly store their drugs leading to rapid degradation. Some drugs are temperature, moisture or light sensitive and may be destroyed if not properly stored. Drugs like Insulin should be stored in a cool and dry place like the door casing of fridges and not in the freezer. Very cold or hot environments denature them as protein. Eye drops must be kept in cool and dry places. Patients should avoid freezing their drugs, except instructed otherwise by their pharmacist. No drug that is to be stored in the fridge or freezer should be allowed to be there if there is long power outage . Drugs should be kept in the proper container, sealed and in an aseptic condition. Your pharmacist will properly guide you on the best storage condition for each type of drug.

Crushing and scoring of drugs

Another big error is the area of crushing and scoring of drugs. Not all drugs are crushable or scored. Only drugs that are scored are crushable. It is wrong for patients to try to break or crush their drugs without first getting approval from their pharmacist . The pharmacist knows the best in terms of drug properties. Some drugs have a narrow margin of safety and unequal division could lead to toxicities. Most uncoated drugs could be crushed, example, paracetamol, etc.

Sourcing medications

Many clients wrongly source their drugs in non-pharmacies or unregistered pharmacies, which don’t have licenced and qualified pharmacists on ground to attend to patients. An adage says that it is not the size of the church building that makes a cathedral, but the presence of a Bishop. Once any drug outlet is without a pharmacist, getting your prescription refilled there is tantamount to taking a risk. The patient stands the risk of either buying a substandard/ fake drug or robs him/herself of the salient drug information/disease education necessary for the appropriate intake of the drugs.

Nature of liquid to administer drug

Many clients wrongly use very cold or hot water, tea, milk, soft drinks, alcohol and fruit Juices to administer their drugs. These liquids could affect the chemical nature of some drugs. For instance, cold water could slow the dissolution and disintegration rates of some drugs; hot water could hasten their dissolution and disintegration rates of these drugs; Coca Cola, being acidic could interact with some basic drugs and form a neutral water and salt. This will automatically alter the drugs’ original state. Fruit juices like grape, cranberry, orange and apple juices could alter the alkalinity or basicity of these drugs or even hinder the activities of some metabolising enzymes in the liver. Drugs like Anticholesterol drugs (statins), loratidine, etc could have reduced or increased bioavailability if taken and could cause harm or become therapy failure.

Impact of alcohol on drugs

Alcohol affects the liver and could activate the metabolising enzymes in the liver which will lead to rapid degradation of these drugs. Alcohol, again harms the liver such that the body is now exposed to toxicity if any chemical is ingested.

Using food to administer drugs

Co-administration of food with some drugs could increase or reduce the bioavailability of some drugs. Drugs like Artemisinin Based Combined Antimalarials have enhanced absorption if taken with fatty meals. Cefuroxime antibiotic has enhanced absorption if taken with meals; presence of food could reduce the intensity of gastrointestinal (GIT) irritating properties of some drugs, etc. However, presence of food could reduce the bioavailability of some drugs like iron builders, Ciprofloxacine, proton pump inhibitors like omeprazoles, etc. The truth is that your pharmacist remains your best guide in drug administration otherwise you spoil your treatment.

Coated drugs should not be crushed

The essence of coating could be to mask the bitter taste, reduce acidic degradation in the stomach , etc. Entericoated drugs like low dose Aspirin should not be crushed to avoid degradation by acid in the stomach. Film or sugar coated tablets should not be crushed like quinine and fesolate or ferrous sulphate .

Crushing them will expose their bitter taste as well as increase acidic degradation of their active ingredients. Patients should refrain from opening their encapsulated drugs, except instructed otherwise by their pharmacist.

Such could lead to early degradation

Some drugs are modified released medications and labelled as sustained, slow, extended or controlled release drugs. Crushing or breaking such medications will definitely alter their release profiles. No other person, except the pharmacist knows so much about the nature of drugs. Concurrent administration of two or more drugs Another issue is in the area of concurrent administration of two or more drugs. It is not always proper to take many drugs at the same time. Some could interact with each others and alter their properties. For example, Antimalarials generally called Artemisinin Based Combined Therapy (ACTs) interact with Vitamin C or antioxidants like selenium, gingkobiloba, vitamin A, etc.

This renders the ACT ineffective.

Antacids destroy the action of most drugs if taken together. Iron preparations and proton pump inhibitors like Rabeprazole interact. However, drugs like Vitamin C and Iron preparations are best coadministered to improve blood drug absorption. Only your pharmacists know the best for every circumstance. Using another container other than the original container to store a drug Another blunder committed by patients is in the area of using another container other than the original container to store a drug. It is always wrong for patients to use another container to store their drug. This could lead to drug interactions or accidental poisoning of drugs. Some particles of a drug could chemically react with a drug packaging if stored in a wrong container. Also, there could be misinterpretation of labels and subsequent consumption of the wrong drug. Every drug must be properly labelled in the right container to avoid confusion and the incidence of poisoning and toxicity.

Using another patient’s prescription

Another big error is in the area of some patients even borrowing or coping prescriptions from another patient to treat cases with similar signs and symptoms. It must be clearly stated that many ailments look alike in terms of signs and symptoms and have different treatments. It is a suicidal attempt for patients to use prescriptions prescribed for another person for their personal cases. Patients must consult with their healthcare provider for better advice and guidance.

