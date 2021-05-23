Poor education, setback for Lekki LCDA –Wasiu

Habeeb Adekunle Wasiu, 60, attended the Roman Catholic Mission Primary, Ibeju Lekki, and the Isalaro Community Comprehensive High School, Iraye Oke, Epe. He moved to formerly it was Obareyi University, now Obareyi Management and Vocational Education School, where he obtained an HND. He later sat for my ESC and is a member of the Institute of Engineers and Technicians, London. He speaks with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI on why he wants to be chairman of Lekki LCDA

Let us look at what you have been doing before this quest for Lekki LCDA Chairman

My first assignment in the labour market was with Associated Bagging and Fashion Company (APM), Ikeja as their project engineer. I was in the metal control division.

I later met my boss who is the founder of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Wale Adeboboye. I introduced him to my village. That is where La Campagne Tropicana is now.

He was formerly the owner of …and La Campagne Tropicana in Ikeja. I was the first beach resort manager. I have to move and relocate back to my village in Akegun, Lekki LCDA. I was there before I finally moved out in 2008 to set up my own company, Ablam Construction Company.

I am into construction. I am with Abuja Area Development Council. I am presently with African Nation Development Programme but the fact is this, my experience concerning my area is quite different. I have been with them for almost 25 years now. I have found out that we must first lay emphasis on education.

Why the emphasis on Education?

Exactly what I am saying now is education. If you look at the LCDA, the development at Ibeju-Lekki is a bit different from LCDA. The area is completely lagging behind. There are about 54 communities. Out of these 54 communities, only five have access roads. I now decided to go into politics and for the fact that I am into construction,

I know most of these problems are things I can actually solve. For the past 11 years, there has been no electricity in the LCDAs. With deep thoughts, I felt it is very important that I have to come in, though I have been doing it.

When I came in 1997, I found out that education is very important. I established a school with Bamboo leaves, right inside my village. I was with La Campagne then.

My salary was N90,000 then. I employed four teachers and I was with them. I wasn’t collecting any money from the students. I started in 1997. The school will be celebrating 22 years anniversary next year February.

I have nothing less than 300 pupils in the school now. I have nursery, primary and secondary schools presently. I thought it that the only way I can help further is to go into the local government chairmanship because the little resources I have won’t be able to accommodate more pupils in the school. I learnt we have an average of 42 primary schools in entire Ibeju-Lekki.

Hardly can you see up to six competent teachers in each of those schools. It is always hard for me to always go out of my community more than three days. My people are very important to me that we need to take care of.

Like I earlier stated that education is the key, because I am a beneficiary of vocational education. After the university was abolished and my school was converted to a vocational school, that was what gave me the platform to sit for the exams like AIMA, ESC. I am a full of member of the Institute of Engineers and Technicians in London. I am an electric engineer by profession.

We have been working on electricity for the past 17 years. Most of the transformers in those areas, I supplied them. I went to the current Local government chairman, I took him to NIP to facilitate how there can be electricity in the LCDA, despite that we all believe the local government might not be able to take care of that, but they can influence and make it happen. when I met with him, I found that he wasn’t interested and I decided to take it upon myself by contesting for chairman of the local government area.

What are your core programmes?

I am focusing on Education, Road and Electricity. That is why my agenda is called ESE, the first E stands for Education, S stands for Social Infrastructure and the last E for Environmental Sustainability and I found out that it is easy for people to get the meaning. It is a simple agenda.

There is no doubt you have been doing this. There is no doubt you will deliver, but how are you going to sustain it once you are in the middle of the road…

The issue of tax in that environment is nothing because people are already impoverished. Except I have to deceive myself and I am not going into that. I worked with La Campagne Tropicana for almost 10 years. I know what it means. We are sitting on gold in that locality. The beach front is about 38kilometres.

