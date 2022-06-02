Health

Poor environmental attitude a setback – KWEPA

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency, (KWEPA) has decried the poor attitude of some unscrupulous people for their failure to comply with the state’s environmental laws, noting that their complacency has posed a great threat to environmental sanity in the state.

KWEPA’s General Manager, Alhaji Sa’ad Ayuba Dan-Musa, who disclosed this during a Radio programme on Royal F.M in Ilorin, the state capital recently, commended Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq’s administration for the procurement and placement of bigger rorobins in strategic places within the state capital, and other means of controlling and managing social waste alongside the Agency’s engagement of commercial waste contractors to man the enlightened areas and government’s regulated premises. Dan-Musa expressed disappointment at the alarming rate at which indiscriminate dumping persists in the state, saying that seeing such ill act at this time is seriously uncalled for despite the agency’s unceasing efforts in curbing environmental menace in every part of the state.

Dan-Musa enumerated some of the efforts and models the agency has devised in curbing environmental nuisance in the state to include, regular routine inspection and sensitisation programmesbothonthefieldand the radio, house-to-houseinspections to caution the public on open defecation and the need to have good toilet facilities, among others.

Ayuba, however, assured the public that the Agency under his watch would not relent on efforts in ensuring that its statutory mandate of making the state clean and green to live for its citizenry is not jeopardised, while urging the people to have a positive change of attitude and ensure strict compliance to environmental laws to avoid sanctions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Mastercard Foundation partners CBOs on COVID-19 awareness

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Mastercard Foundation has partnered with some Community Based Organisations (CBOs) in Nigeria to drive awareness of COVID-19 safety protocols. The CBOs include Mask4AllNG, Nigeria Youth SDGs Network, New Leaf Foundation and some Chapters of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) in higher institutions across the country. The campaign, which is in its second phase, is aimed […]
Health

Bahrain approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bahrain said on Friday it has granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the second country after Britain to approve it. The Gulf Arab state had also approved Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine in November for use by frontline workers, reports Reuters. “The approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will add a further important […]
Health

Nestlé, LBS train journalists on nutrition reporting

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Nestlé Nigeria and the Lagos Business School hosted the 2020 Advancing Nutrition, Health and Wellness (NHW) training in the first two weeks of June. The virtual media training programme came at a critical time when the public needs to be well informed on nutrition health and wellness to help curtail the spread of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica