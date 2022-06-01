Health

Poor environmental attitude a setback – KWEPA

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency, (KWEPA) has decried the poor attitude of some unscrupulous people for their failure to comply with the state’s environmental laws, noting that their complacency has posed a great threat to environmental sanity in the state. KWEPA’s General Manager, Alhaji Sa’ad Ayuba Dan-Musa, who disclosed this during a Radio programme on Royal F.M in Ilorin, the state capital recently, commended Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq’s administration for the procurement and placement of bigger rorobins in strategic places within the state capital, and other means of controlling and managing social waste alongside the Agency’s engagement of commercial waste contractors to man the enlightened areas and government’s regulated premises. Dan-Musa expressed disappointment at the alarming rate at which indiscriminate dumping persists in the state, saying that seeing such ill act at this time is seriously uncalled for despite the agency’s unceasing efforts in curbing environmental menace in every part of the state. Dan-Musa enumerated some of the efforts and models the agency has devised in curbing environmental nuisance in the state to include, regular routine inspection and sensitisation programmesbothonthefieldand the radio, house-to-houseinspections to caution the public on open defecation and the need to have good toilet facilities, among others. Ayuba, however, assured the public that the Agency under his watch would not relent on efforts in ensuring that its statutory mandate of making the state clean and green to live for its citizenry is not jeopardised, while urging the people to have a positive change of attitude and ensure strict compliance to environmental laws to avoid sanctions

 

