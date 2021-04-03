Poor football administration limits Eagles –Reminisce

…says team has no excuse not winning next AFCON

Musician and actor, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, known as Reminisce, has said poor administration of football has limited the Super Eagles from reaching its full potentials.

The rapper, who is also a radio sports presenter on Brila FM said the country have produced some of the best players in Africa over the years but that the ineptitude of people running football has inhibited the growth of the game in the country, thereby, limited the Eagles’ chances of winning more laurels. “I think the country has always had quality players; we have always produced some of the best players from the continent and exported them to the world but I think in the past, administrative issues, have limited the potentials of our team.

“However, I think the present President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, is trying to solve a bit of administrative issue and if we can also strengthen our league, we should be up there with the best in the world,” he said. The musician, who is a staunch Manchester United fan, also insisted that the Super Eagles has what it takes to win the African Cup of Nations billed to hold in Cameroon next year.

The Eagles picked the AFCON ticket even with two games to spare and the rapper said it would be unacceptable if the Nigerian team failed to at least reach the finals of Cameroon 2022. He disclosed that the country parades some of the best players on the continent and that the array of talents at the disposal of Coach Gernot Rohr should inspire hopes that the team can claim their fourth AFCON title.

"The minimum should be getting into the finals of the next AFCON; I am saying minimum because we were at the semifinal in 2019 and I think the team should go a step further next time. ''However, I think we should be winning the tournament; I said minimum because I try to consider one or two other strong African teams but the only acceptable thing is for the team to at least get to the finals of the tournament," he said.

