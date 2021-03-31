Poor health habits could increase mental decline risk

A new study by United States (U.S.) researchers has suggested that poor health habits in young adulthood may increase the risk of mental decline later in life. The findings are published online in the journal ‘Neurology’. According to the authors, young adulthood may be the most critical time for adopting a healthy lifestyle in order to keep your brain sharp when you’re older. That’s the outcome of an analysis of data from about 15,000 adults who were part of four long-term research projects. The participants ranged in age from 18 to 30 and 45 to 95 when the research began.

The study linked poor diet, smoking, and inactivity in early adulthood to greater mental decline later in life. The related risk factors include high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and a high body mass index (BMI), which is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.

Having these risk factors in young adulthood was tied to a doubling of the average rate of mental decline later on. Obesity alone during young adulthood was associated with double the average rate of mental decline, and a similar impact was found for high blood sugar and high systolic blood pressure. (Systolic blood pressure is a measure of the force on blood vessels as the heart pushes blood through the body; it’s the top number in a blood pressure reading.) The researchers, however, found no link between high cholesterol in young adulthood and greater mental decline later on. While previous research has shown a link between these heart risk factors in midlife and worse mental decline, little has been known about their impact in early adulthood, according to first study author Dr. Kristine Yaffe. Yaffe is a professor of psychiatry, neurology and epidemiology at the University of California in San Francisco. “Cardiovascular risk factors are among the most promising modifiable risk factors for prevention of cognitive ageing and dementia,” Yaffe said.

