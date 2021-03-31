News Top Stories

Poor health habits could increase mental decline risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new study by United States (U.S.) researchers has suggested that poor health habits in young adulthood may increase the risk of mental decline later in life. The findings are published online in the journal ‘Neurology’. According to the authors, young adulthood may be the most critical time for adopting a healthy lifestyle in order to keep your brain sharp when you’re older. That’s the outcome of an analysis of data from about 15,000 adults who were part of four long-term research projects. The participants ranged in age from 18 to 30 and 45 to 95 when the research began.

The study linked poor diet, smoking, and inactivity in early adulthood to greater mental decline later in life. The related risk factors include high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and a high body mass index (BMI), which is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.

Having these risk factors in young adulthood was tied to a doubling of the average rate of mental decline later on. Obesity alone during young adulthood was associated with double the average rate of mental decline, and a similar impact was found for high blood sugar and high systolic blood pressure. (Systolic blood pressure is a measure of the force on blood vessels as the heart pushes blood through the body; it’s the top number in a blood pressure reading.) The researchers, however, found no link between high cholesterol in young adulthood and greater mental decline later on. While previous research has shown a link between these heart risk factors in midlife and worse mental decline, little has been known about their impact in early adulthood, according to first study author Dr. Kristine Yaffe. Yaffe is a professor of psychiatry, neurology and epidemiology at the University of California in San Francisco. “Cardiovascular risk factors are among the most promising modifiable risk factors for prevention of cognitive ageing and dementia,” Yaffe said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria records 221 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria now has 56,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 221 new cases recorded on Friday night. According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,305 patients have now been discharged, with 1,094 patients losing their lives to coronavirus. The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on […]
News

CAC despatches 400 company certificates in two days

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) at the weekend said it has dispatched no fewer than 400 company registration certificates between last week Thursday and last weekend.   The agency in addition announced that effective from August 10 , it would begin the implementation of an electronic system for registration of companies. CAC Registrar-General and Chief […]
News

Customs intercepts contraband worth N767m declared as machinery

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted some rice and other contraband valued at N767 million falsely declared as machinery at the Lagos ports. It was learnt that 1,185 bags of smuggled rice, 2,147 cartons of cosmetics, vehicles of different models, 1,320 bales of textiles materials were falsely declared as machinery at Lagos Port and Tincan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica