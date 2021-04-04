Poor leadership bane of Anambra’s devt, says aspirant

A frontline governorship aspirant in the forthcoming November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State, Dr. Chukwudozie Nwankwo, has described poor leadership quality as the issue dragging the expected fast pace of development in the state down.

Nwankwo who addressed journalists in Awka noted that “Anambra is richly endowed with people who are very creative and articulate. In the entire nation and even globally, most of the flourishing businesses are owned and managed by sons and daughters of Anambra State.

That alone has singled us out from the crowd. “But if you look at our infrastructure projections, it doesn’t translate to who we are and who we ought to be.

“Looking at the citizens of the state who were given the equivalent of only N20 by the federal authorities after the civil war, irrespective of how many millions they had in the bank, just a few years ago and where we are today explains clearly the intellectual industry God has endowed us with. We have been able to turn things hugely around at our individual and collective levels. But no one can say the same at the state level.

“Therefore, what we need are people who have proved and justified themselves in their chosen fields of human endeavours to take over as leaders.

That would enable us to establish a guaranteed future for our children and coming generations. People who have verifiable pedigree and records to transform the state to a place of our dreams …” he said.

Taken up on who to blame for the poor state of affairs, Dr. Nwankwo who is aspiring for the Anambra governorship seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said, “Well, this is not an issue for a blame game or buck passing. It’s not the time for blame.

The right thing now is to change the narratives and be able to come out boldly to chart a new course for the future leaders and generations. He said that was why he has always asked his friends: “if not now, when? And if not us, who?”

