Poor league, bane of Nigerian football -Rohr

A former coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has taken a swipe at his former employers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), for its failure to properly organise the league to champion the growth of football in the country.

Rohr was in charge of the Nigerian national team for five years until he was sacked in 2021 and he said he noticed poor development of the game throughout his stay in the country.

He said the Nigerian league was not well organised with intermittent disruptions inhibiting the growth of the division. He added that poor facilities especially the playing surfaces were bad which prevented the players from fully expressing their potential.

He particularly took a swipe at the clubs in the country saying they rely on old players to prosecute their matches largely due to the lack of youth teams in their set-up like it is obtainable in other countries. “They play in bad condition, run down pitches, or neglected stadiums. I experienced this myself in Lagos, with its 19 million inhabitants.

Nigeria’s poor organisation of their championship with constant interruptions was also a problem. Most clubs didn’t even have a youth section despite many playing football. Everything went through the wrong way,” the coach told Augsburger- Allgemeine

