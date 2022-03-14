Poor local yield: Importers order N1.75trn wheat

Following Federal Government’s failed policy on local wheat production, Nigerian flour millers have ordered N1.75 trillion ($3.14 billion) worth of wheat to meet industrial and domestic demand this year.

The price of the grain has gone up by 14.6 per cent from $420 to $492 per metric tonne in the last one week. Also, demand for the grain in the country has increased by 15.4 per cent or 990,000 tonnes.

Findings revealed that within the last one week, a tonne of the grain increase by $72, as traders attributed the soaring price to the on-going war between Ukraine and Russia, where the millers source wheat, following the decline in local production of the grain.

It was gathered that importers’ demand for the grain had gone up from 5.5 million tonnes in 2021 to 6.4 million tonnes in 2022, leading to an increase of 15.4 per cent or 990,0000 tonnes. The Federal Government had said in 2012 that it would increase national production to about two million metric tonnes per annum by 2019, but three years after, production has remained static at one per cent.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country spend $2 billion yearly to import 5.5 million tonnes, but findings revealed that there has been a surge in local demand, while global price keeps increasing.

This month alone, five vessels have berthed at the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited and Tincan Island Port with 213,842 tonnes. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that four vessels had arrived the Lagos pilotage district to offload 163,842 tonnes of the grain at ABTL, while a vessel would discharge 50,000 tonnes at Tincan Port. It further revealed that Desert Osprey and Garnet Eternity will berth next week with 45,832 tonnes and 53,461 tonnes respectively.

However, Desert Grace berthed with 34,919 tonnes on Saturday, while Zola laden with 29,630 tonnes has started discharging the consignments since Wednesday. Arch Gabriel will arrive on Monday at Josepdam Terminal, Tincan Island Port, with 50,000 tonnes. Despite the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme of CBN, findings by New Telegraph revealed that local production of the grain was 1.4 per cent of the 6.54 million tonnes demand in 2022.

Findings from Index Mundi revealed that imports was 5.55 million tonnes in 2021 as the country depends on Russia, the United States, Australia, Canada and Black Sea.

It would be recalled that the Director of CBN’s Development Finance Department, Yila Yusuf, disclosed in Abuja recently at the wheat conference and stakeholder engagement, with the theme: “Improving and Sustaining the Wheat Value Chain Development in Nigeria,” that CBN would focus attention on the wheat value chain for 2021/2022 dry season planting after sustainable progress across the rice and maize value chains. He estimated that only one per cent or 63,000 tonnes of wheat was produced locally out of the five to six million metric tonnes consumed annually.

The director added that the CBN intervention had become critical due to the high demand for wheat in Nigeria and the inability to meet that demand Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, expressed dismay that the country’s wheat importation and bills had continued to increase in recent years.

According to KPMG, the top milling companies — FMN, Olam, Dangote, Charghoury and Honeywell — have been controlling 32 per cent, 24 per cent, 19 per cent, 11 per cent and 10 per cent of the market share, in that order, while all other small millers combined had four per cent.

Last year, New Telegraph reported that the major millers spent $4.49 billion between January 2020 and June, 2021 to import 9.4 million tonnes wheat despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s restriction on foreign exchange. It was gathered that the millers sourced their foreign exchange at black market to bring the gain into the country because of the high demand by consumers.

Within the period, International Grain Council (IGC) said that Russia supplied 3.28 million tonnes of wheat valued at N370.05 billion ($754.4 million) to Nigeria in 2020.

The National President of Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN), Salim Muhammad, noted that the association would engage 600,000 farmers, who will cultivate wheat on one hectare each with an expected yield of 1.8 million metric tonnes in 2021.

Currently, Nigeria has capacity to produce one per cent of the grain needed in 2021. In March 2021, CBN said that it would reduce wheat importation by 60 per cent over the next two years under its import substitution programme.

