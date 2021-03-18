Poor maintenance culture killing Nigerians on highways – MHWUN

…seeks increased investment in rail system

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has said the deplorable state and poor maintenance of Nigerian roads were leading to too many preventable deaths caused by accidents.

Chairman of MHWUN, Joy Biobelemoye, lamented that one such death was the Union’s

General Secretary, Dr Silas Adamu, who died in a ghastly motor accident alongside his wife and daughter along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway recently.

Biobelemoye, who doubles as President of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), also raised concerns that the rail sector, which should have served as an alternative, was equally underdeveloped.

While calling on government to prevent untimely death of many Nigerians by giving roads’ reconstruction and maintenance serious attention, he, however, insisted that a functioning railway transportation would tremendously mitigate the incessant motor accidents that have truncated the lives of many brilliant and visionary Nigerians.

He said: “A few years back, we lost some members as a result of the bad roads and we called on the government. If our rail system was in order and is networked wide all over the country, large size commuting by road will be prevented. Also the incessant wear and tear of our roads will be prevented as well.”

Biobelemoye, who described the late Secretary General as a ‘solutionist’, ‘door opener’ and a ‘friend to all’, said the Union members were still in very deep shock over his demise.

