Poor Network: Expert advises phone users on choice to port

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Efosa Idehen, has charged the mobile subscribers to neglect any mobile operation with poor service and port to the better one. Idehen, who spoke to New Telegraph on the sideline of the just concluded Lagos International Trade Fair organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said the subscribers did not need to complain about poor service since they have liberty to choose and port to the better one. According to him, the NCC inaugurated number portability to address the issue of complaints over poor services by mobile network providers, noting that many subscribers have not been making use of the platform. Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission website showed a total number of 2389 subscribers ported between December 2021 and August 2022. This was against 1,828 persons recorded in December last year. It indicated that nobody ported in the first quarter of 2021.

“For us in NCC, we create opportunity and avenue for consumers to lodge their complaints and try to solve their challenges. “There is no need complaining about poor service by one network provider, you have many of them and you can port on the same SIM card. The reason why we introduced PORTABILITY is that we understand that many subscribers do not like to change their numbers especially which they have been know with anyhow. You retain the same number while porting to different networks, you can port to any network on the same number. “Mobile Number Portability s a service that enables you to keep your mobile phone number when changing from one mobile service provider to another. So, if you switch between service providers, you do not have to go through the trouble of informing all your friends, family, colleagues and other contacts because your number stays the same.

Any mobile number on the GSM network can be ported irrespective of the type of service it has been used for (e.g. voice, data, GPS tracking, etc.). “The problem with Nigerians is that they want the NCC to mandate a particular service provider they like to do the best even when others are doing better than their preferred service provider. When you don’t enjoy a service of a particular network you can Oort to another better one all you need to do is to go to the network you think is better and tell them you want to port to their network, they will give you form to fill or simply ask you to text PORT to 3232.

“We try to monitor the service providers to meet up with the standards we have set, but we don’t mandate people on what to choose,” he said. Speaking on the 5G network, Idehen said the regulatory agency had licensed and was still going to license more operators to deploy the technology. He said though the Commission is technology neutral, it could not choose the technology to use for the subscribers. He explained that 5G was the best choice across the globe for its benefits over other networks. “Of course you are aware that we have licensed and we are still going to license operators in 5G. We are technology neutral, we really don’t tell the subscribers the technology or the service provider to choose. But 5G is becoming a global phenomenon; it is the one that can connect all things and do all things seamlessly.”

