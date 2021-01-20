Sports

Poor preparation affected ‘talented’ Eaglets – Ugbade, Mana

Posted on

Former international Nduka Ugbade has hailed the performance of the Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets at the WAFU B U-17 tournament just as the former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation’s Technical Study Group Dr Alex Mana said with more preparation the team could have done better. Golden Eaglets lost 3-2 to their Ivorian counterparts in the final of the tournament held in Lome, Togo on Monday.

Ugbade said there was no reason to criticize the team, as they showed their resilience and talent by launching a late rally that kept the scoreline at 3-2 after going down to three goals. He also added that qualifying for the AFCON U17 finals in Morocco means they have achieved something. “From 3-0 to 3-2, wonderful performance.

It’s not a bad outing actually, it was very possible for us to see that Nigeria is not lacking in talents but in modern Football talent is no longer enough. But having said this the team has tried a lot been able to achieve something at this level, qualifying for Morocco and at the end of the day getting to the finals of WAFU Zone B. I think we have achieved a lot.”

