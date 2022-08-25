Poor preventive services driving sickle cell disease

Approximately 1,000 children are born with sickle cell disease every day in Africa, making it the most prevalent genetically-acquired disease in the continent. Despite its prevalence, the awareness for sickle cell in Nigeria is abysmally low. In several communities, most Nigerians are still unaware of the disease. The World Health Organisation African Region recently launched an awareness campaign to curb the condition, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

African health ministers has launched a campaign to ramp up awareness, bolster prevention and care to curb the toll of sickle cell disease, one of the most common illnesses in the region but which receives inadequate attention. More than 66 per cent of the 120 million people affected worldwide by sickle cell disease live in Africa. Approximately 1,000 children are born with the sickle cell disease every day in Africa, making it the most prevalent genetically-acquired disease in the region. More than half of these children will die before they reach the age of five, usually from infection or severe anaemia.

These are the high points of the African health ministers summit aimed to curb sickle cell disease toll. According to a report from the World Health Organisation (WHO), 24 per cent of the Nigerian population are carriers of the mutant gene and the prevalence of sickle-cell anaemia is about 20 per 1,000 births. According to the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, “Most African countries do not have the necessary resources to provide comprehensive care for people with sickle cell disease despite the availability of proven cost-effective interventions for prevention, early diagnosis and management of this condition.

“We need to shine the spotlight on this disease and help improve the quality of life of those living with it.” Due to the absence of newborn screening programmes and surveillance across the region, there is a lack of accurate and reliable data on the disease. According to Medscape, a multilingual online platform providing continuing medical education for physicians and health professionals, sickle cell denotes all genotypes containing at least one sickle gene, in which haemoglobin “S” makes up at least half the haemoglobin present. The organisation further categorises major sickle genotypes to include those with haemoglobin “SS” which is otherwise called sickle cell anaemia and regarded as the most common form, and another with homozygote for the “S” globin with usually a severe or moderately severe phenotype and with the shortest survival. By its foundation, sickle cell anaemia is an inherited form of anaemia, described as a condition in which there are not enough healthy red blood cells to transport adequate oxygen throughout the body.

Complications from sickle cell

Experts say sickle cell anaemia can lead to many complications such as stroke, acute chest syndrome, pulmonary hypertension, organ damage, blindness, leg ulcers, pregnancy complications, among others. For instance, it is believed that sickle cells can block blood flow to an area of the brain, igniting stroke signs such as seizures, weakness or numbness of arms and legs; sudden speech difficulties, and loss of consciousness. Poor blood oxygen levels and blood vessel blockages in people with sickle cell disease can cause extreme pain in the back, chest, hands and feet as well as severe bacterial infections.

Rising deaths from sickle cell

In the African region, 38 403 deaths from sickle cell disease were recorded in 2019, a 26 per cent increase from 2,000. The burden of sickle cell stems from low investment in the efforts to combat the disease. Many public health facilities across the region lack the services for prevention, early detection and care for sickle cell disease. Inadequate personnel and lack of services at lower-level health facilities also hamper effective response to the disease.

The campaign, launched at a side- event on enhancing advocacy on sickle cell disease during the 72 World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa— the region’s flagship health meeting, aims to shore up political will and engagement as well as financial resources for sickle cell disease prevention and control across the region. It also seeks to raise public awareness of the disease in schools, communities, health institutions and the media and advocate stronger health systems to ensure quality and uninterrupted services and equitable access to medicines and innovative tools. Additionally, data collection for sickle cell disease is not included in most national population-wide surveys.

These data gaps have negatively impacted the prioritisation and allocation of resources for the disease. Beyond its public health impact, sickle cell disease also poses numerous economic and social costs for those affected and their families and can interfere with many aspects of patients’ lives, including education, employment, mental and social well-being and development.

“We can no longer ignore the significant burden caused by sickle cell disease,” said Dr. Moeti. “We must do more to improve access to treatment and care, including counselling and newborn screening by ensuring that programmes are decentralised and integrated with services being delivered to communities and at primary health care level.” Dr. Moeti stressed the need for greater investment and stronger collaboration and partnerships to help stem the tide of rising cases of sickle cell disease in Africa. In addition to WHO, the new campaign is being supported by partners including the World Bank, the United States Department of Human and Health Services, Novartis Foundation, Global Blood Therapeutics and Sickle in Africa.

