Poor quality carbohydrates can increase heart risk

A global study of people living on five continents has found a diet high in poor quality carbohydrates lead to a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes and death. These were the results of a new study published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine.’ The higher risks of a diet high in poor quality carbohydrates, called a high glycemic diet, were similar whether people had previous cardiovascular disease (CVD) or not. The glycemic index, simply put, was a measure of how quickly food causes our blood sugar levels to rise. The measure ranks food on a scale of zero to 100.

Foods with a high glycemic index or GI, were quickly digested and absorbed, causing a rapid rise in blood sugar. A diet with a lower glycemic load included more whole grains, nuts, legumes, fruits, vegetables without starch, among others. Fewer foods with a high glycemic index were white rice and white bread. The research involved a total of 137,851 people aged between 35 and 70 years, who were followed for a median of 9.5 years through the Population Urban and Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study run by the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) of McMaster University in Ontario, Canada and Hamilton Health Sciences in Canada.

The research team used food questionnaires to measure long term dietary intake of participants and estimate the glycemic index (the ranking of food based on their effect on blood-sugar levels) and glycemic load (the amount of carbohydrates in a food times its glycemic index) of diets.

There were 8,780 deaths and 8,252 major CDV events recorded among the participants during the follow-up period. Those people consuming a diet in the highest 20 per cent of glycemic index were 50 per cent more likely to have a CDV attack, stroke, or death if they had a preexisting heart condition, or 20 per cent more likely to have an event if they did not have a pre-existing condition.

These risks were also higher among those people who were obese. The first author of the study, David Jenkins said: “I have been studying the impact of high glycemic diets for many decades, and this study ratifies that the consumption of high amounts of poor quality carbohydrates is an issue worldwide.”

Jenkins, who is a professor of Nutritional Sciences and Medicine at the University of Toronto’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine, was also a scientist attheLiKaShingKnowledge Institute of St. Michael’s Hospital at the Unity Health Toronto. According to the study, most fruits, vegetables, beans and intact whole grains had a low glycemic index, while white bread, rice and potatoes had a high glycemic index. The senior author of the study, Salim Yusuf said: “The present data emphasise that consumption of poor quality of carbohydrates are likely to be more adverse than the consumption of most fats in the diet.”

