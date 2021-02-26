News Top Stories

Poor quality carbohydrates can increase heart risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A global study of people living on five continents has found a diet high in poor quality carbohydrates lead to a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes and death. These were the results of a new study published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine.’ The higher risks of a diet high in poor quality carbohydrates, called a high glycemic diet, were similar whether people had previous cardiovascular disease (CVD) or not. The glycemic index, simply put, was a measure of how quickly food causes our blood sugar levels to rise. The measure ranks food on a scale of zero to 100.

Foods with a high glycemic index or GI, were quickly digested and absorbed, causing a rapid rise in blood sugar. A diet with a lower glycemic load included more whole grains, nuts, legumes, fruits, vegetables without starch, among others. Fewer foods with a high glycemic index were white rice and white bread. The research involved a total of 137,851 people aged between 35 and 70 years, who were followed for a median of 9.5 years through the Population Urban and Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study run by the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) of McMaster University in Ontario, Canada and Hamilton Health Sciences in Canada.

The research team used food questionnaires to measure long term dietary intake of participants and estimate the glycemic index (the ranking of food based on their effect on blood-sugar levels) and glycemic load (the amount of carbohydrates in a food times its glycemic index) of diets.

There were 8,780 deaths and 8,252 major CDV events recorded among the participants during the follow-up period. Those people consuming a diet in the highest 20 per cent of glycemic index were 50 per cent more likely to have a CDV attack, stroke, or death if they had a preexisting heart condition, or 20 per cent more likely to have an event if they did not have a pre-existing condition.

These risks were also higher among those people who were obese. The first author of the study, David Jenkins said: “I have been studying the impact of high glycemic diets for many decades, and this study ratifies that the consumption of high amounts of poor quality carbohydrates is an issue worldwide.”

Jenkins, who is a professor of Nutritional Sciences and Medicine at the University of Toronto’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine, was also a scientist attheLiKaShingKnowledge Institute of St. Michael’s Hospital at the Unity Health Toronto. According to the study, most fruits, vegetables, beans and intact whole grains had a low glycemic index, while white bread, rice and potatoes had a high glycemic index. The senior author of the study, Salim Yusuf said: “The present data emphasise that consumption of poor quality of carbohydrates are likely to be more adverse than the consumption of most fats in the diet.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sub-Saharan Africa’s M&A transactions hit $16bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sub- Saharan Africa’s mergers and acquisition (M&A) transactions totalled $16 billion in the first nine months of 2020, leading provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, Refinitiv, has said. The company, which stated this in a press release announcing the release of its investment banking analysis for sub-Saharan African for the first nine months of […]
News

No hidden agenda in Medview’s dealings –Mgt

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The management of Medview Airlines Plc has said that the pending suit instituted by its Chairman, Sheikh Abdul Mohsen Al Thunayan, has nothing to do with the operations of the carrier including the sale and leasing of aircraft. Al-Thunayan has a matter currently bothering on non-payment of his dividend which is pending at the Lagos […]
News

Homeless woman delivered of baby inside Lagos ambulance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A homeless woman, Ms Blessing Emmanuel, 35 was yesterday delivered of a baby boy under Ajah Bridge. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the homeless woman was from Cross Rivers.   She was assisted by the Lagos State Emergency Response Unit. Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica