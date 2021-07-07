News

Poor quality work: ‘Akoko-Edo viral video intended to malign my reputation’

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Majority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Peter Akpatason, yesterday said the viral video by one Laba Lawani at the site of the ongoing construction of a 200 meters link road at his Constituency in Igarra, Akoko- Edo local government of Edo state was intended to malign and discredit his reputation. The angry man seen in the video didn’t mention his name. He, however, rained curses on politicians and alleged in the video that the road falls short of the standard and poor quality.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu mourns Ajimobi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a huge loss not only to Oyo State but Nigeria in general. According to Kalu, the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress […]
News

COVID-19: Nasarawa flags off distribution of 35 trucks of food items

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Nasarawa State, Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday flagged off the distribution of 35 trucks of food items to the people of the state to cushion the effect of coronaviurs pandemic. Performing the flag-off ceremony at the Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule said the items would be distributed to 1, 495 polling units across the state. […]
News

Sallah: Generator fumes kill 7 in hair dressing saloon

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

…as 2 Policemen die while chasing Okada ride   Generator fumes have claimed the lives of seven women who were in a hair dressing saloon in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.   Our Correspondent learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday night when the victims, two married women and five single ladies had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica