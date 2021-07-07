Poor quality work: ‘Akoko-Edo viral video intended to malign my reputation’

The Majority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Peter Akpatason, yesterday said the viral video by one Laba Lawani at the site of the ongoing construction of a 200 meters link road at his Constituency in Igarra, Akoko- Edo local government of Edo state was intended to malign and discredit his reputation. The angry man seen in the video didn’t mention his name. He, however, rained curses on politicians and alleged in the video that the road falls short of the standard and poor quality.
Related Articles
Kalu mourns Ajimobi
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a huge loss not only to Oyo State but Nigeria in general. According to Kalu, the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Nasarawa flags off distribution of 35 trucks of food items
Nasarawa State, Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday flagged off the distribution of 35 trucks of food items to the people of the state to cushion the effect of coronaviurs pandemic. Performing the flag-off ceremony at the Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule said the items would be distributed to 1, 495 polling units across the state. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sallah: Generator fumes kill 7 in hair dressing saloon
…as 2 Policemen die while chasing Okada ride Generator fumes have claimed the lives of seven women who were in a hair dressing saloon in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State. Our Correspondent learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday night when the victims, two married women and five single ladies had […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)