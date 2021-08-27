Poor regulation: Foreigners dislodge Nigerians in barge operations

Foreigners have taken over barge operation in Nigerian port industry due to lack of expertise, poor skill and poor regulations by government agencies. It was gathered that the operators were not properly regulated by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Also, the operators said that they were facing the challenges of lack of access to loans, poor regulation and multiple taxations. According to members of the Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN), no fewer than one million Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEUs) of containers and about 500,000 metric tonnes of general cargoes were moved from the ports in Lagos annually. The association’s President, Edeme Kelikume, who said this in Lagos during the first annual conference of BOAN that the commercial barging of cargo from the port had teething challenges, explained that the operators planned to double the figure given the desirable enabling environment and support of all stakeholders.

He listed regulatory, navigation, infrastructural and human capacity as some of the challenges militating against commercial barging operations in the country. Kelikume said that BOAN had become a child of necessity with the objectives of sustaining the barging industry as well as organising the activities of its members in a professional and efficient manner owing to the emergence of barging as a viable complyment and alternative to road transportation, particularly in the wake of the perennial traffic gridlock along the Apapa port corridor, which had resulted to losing huge earnings, port congestion and poor vessel turn around.

Also, the president urged government to urgently embark on the removal of hazardous wrecks from the waters, sectional dredging and provision of navigational aids to ensure safety and smooth sailing of barges at all times. He said: “The future looks very bright for the industry to rise up to the occasion of contributing and revamping of our economy by improving the maritime sector and boosting revenue earning especially in the export sector, as the nation prepares to take full advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).”

A former Managing Director of NPA, Chief Adebayo Sarumi, had charged members of the association to look for options to fund their operations rather than rely on government for financial support. He also advised the members to consolidate in order to lessen the financial burden caused by the extremely expensive infrastructure required to run their operations.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, charged the oper-ators to carry out their activities in line with the laid down rules and regulations that govern the operations. He said: “We are all aware that barge operation serves as efficient means of transport to move containersed cargoes from the port in Lagos to designated points through barges using waterways.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary at the ministry, Magdalene Ajani, lamented that barge operations had not been properly regulated though the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). He said: “It is in this regard that the government is interested in discussions with stakeholders to ensure that barge operations are properly regulated and that those involved participate in their operation in line with the laid down rules and regulations.

“It is, however, disheartening to note that the congestion in the Lagos port are defying traffic measures and strategies put in place by government to resolve the problem and ensure free movement of cargoes in and out of the port. “Therefore, efficient barge operation is considered efficient strategy to resolve the challenges. “The ministry is committed to ensuring that maritime business is done in a secure and safe environment as NPA, NIWA, NIMASA, NSC and the terminal operators are called upon to draw up the standard operating procedure for the operation of barges.”

