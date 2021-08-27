Business

Poor regulation: Foreigners dislodge Nigerians in barge operations

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Foreigners have taken over barge operation in Nigerian port industry due to lack of expertise, poor skill and poor regulations by government agencies. It was gathered that the operators were not properly regulated by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Also, the operators said that they were facing the challenges of lack of access to loans, poor regulation and multiple taxations. According to members of the Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN), no fewer than one million Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEUs) of containers and about 500,000 metric tonnes of general cargoes were moved from the ports in Lagos annually. The association’s President, Edeme Kelikume, who said this in Lagos during the first annual conference of BOAN that the commercial barging of cargo from the port had teething challenges, explained that the operators planned to double the figure given the desirable enabling environment and support of all stakeholders.

He listed regulatory, navigation, infrastructural and human capacity as some of the challenges militating against commercial barging operations in the country. Kelikume said that BOAN had become a child of necessity with the objectives of sustaining the barging industry as well as organising the activities of its members in a professional and efficient manner owing to the emergence of barging as a viable complyment and alternative to road transportation, particularly in the wake of the perennial traffic gridlock along the Apapa port corridor, which had resulted to losing huge earnings, port congestion and poor vessel turn around.

Also, the president urged government to urgently embark on the removal of hazardous wrecks from the waters, sectional dredging and provision of navigational aids to ensure safety and smooth sailing of barges at all times. He said: “The future looks very bright for the industry to rise up to the occasion of contributing and revamping of our economy by improving the maritime sector and boosting revenue earning especially in the export sector, as the nation prepares to take full advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).”

A former Managing Director of NPA, Chief Adebayo Sarumi, had charged members of the association to look for options to fund their operations rather than rely on government for financial support. He also advised the members to consolidate in order to lessen the financial burden caused by the extremely expensive infrastructure required to run their operations.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, charged the oper-ators to carry out their activities in line with the laid down rules and regulations that govern the operations. He said: “We are all aware that barge operation serves as efficient means of transport to move containersed cargoes from the port in Lagos to designated points through barges using waterways.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary at the ministry, Magdalene Ajani, lamented that barge operations had not been properly regulated though the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). He said: “It is in this regard that the government is interested in discussions with stakeholders to ensure that barge operations are properly regulated and that those involved participate in their operation in line with the laid down rules and regulations.

“It is, however, disheartening to note that the congestion in the Lagos port are defying traffic measures and strategies put in place by government to resolve the problem and ensure free movement of cargoes in and out of the port. “Therefore, efficient barge operation is considered efficient strategy to resolve the challenges. “The ministry is committed to ensuring that maritime business is done in a secure and safe environment as NPA, NIWA, NIMASA, NSC and the terminal operators are called upon to draw up the standard operating procedure for the operation of barges.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

US govt awards transportation contract to Uber, Lyft

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc have been awarded a federal contract worth up to $810 million to offer their ride-hail services to public agencies and their more than 4 million employees and contractors across the country. The General Services Administration (GSA), which manages services for federal agencies, issued its final five-year award on […]
Business

IMF: Reforms in energy sector critical to Nigeria’s economic growth

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Chukwunyem Nigeria will have to implement key reforms in its energy sector if the country is to  record strong economic growth this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. Director of the IMF’s African Department, Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie, stated this at a press briefing on the release of the Fund’s latest  Regional Economic […]
Business

Facebook names Alex Schultz new marketing head

Posted on Author Reporter

  Facebook Inc (FB.O) is tapping Alex Schultz, a company veteran who runs product growth, analytics and internationalization at the social media giant, as its new chief marketing officer. Schultz, a former eBay Inc (EBAY.O) employee, said here in a Facebook post that he would replace Antonio Lucio as marketing chief, reports Reuters. Lucio left Facebook earlier […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica