Poor sanitation as invitation to diseases

Nigeria recently celebrated the National Environmental Sanitation Day, a day dedicated to increasing awareness on the benefits of having a clean environment. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

The National Environmental Sanitation Day is a day for national advocacy and public enlightenment on the importance of sanitation and hygiene as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases, save lives and ensure effective and quality sanitation delivery services in the country.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “A Clean Environment is a Healthy Environment: Get Involved.” A recent analysis shows that less than half of the Nigerian population has access to improved sanitation facilities. In addition, many of our city centres, communities and households still battle with the problems of waste management.

This year’s celebration commenced with a pre-commemorative activity “sensitization and flag-off demonstration of cleaning exercise” at Karamajigi Community in Abuja where the Chief of the Community personally demonstrated the clean-up exercise around his community in order to encourage his subjects to emulate him and imbibe the culture of good environmental sanitation practices.

Sanitation & hygiene

Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the theme could not have been more apt and timely considering the critical role sanitation and hygiene play in preventing and controlling the spread of infectious diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, lassa fever, corona virus, monkey pox virus and others.

In a goodwill message to mark the day, Abdullahi said the celebration was a clarion call to every one to work together and leverage on lessons learnt from response to COVID-19 to address the neglect of sanitation and hygiene as a major means of preventing disease transmission.

“Poor sanitation has been identified as being responsible for a significant percentage of preventable communicable diseases particularly in developing countries including Nigeria. “Large number of children die every year due to sanitation and hygiene enabled diseases.

In Nigeria, more than 3.5 million children suffer from diarrhoeal diseases and this is not a small figure. Children, who are less than five years old, are more prone to such diseases,” he said.

Call to action

The minister said that addressing sanitation and hygiene challenges in the country is a necessary and worthwhile investment for government at all levels.

“This is because for every One Hundred naira (N100) spent improving sanitation and hygiene, between Three Hundred naira (N300) and Four Hundred naira (N400) is saved which can be invested in health, education, social and economic development. “Therefore, I want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians especially those in places of authority (public or private) to ensure adequate provision for sanitation and hygiene.

“The advent of emerging and re-emerging diseases such as COVID-19, Lassa Fever, Monkey Pox, Cholera and others in Nigeria has further underscored the fact that access to Sanitation and Hygiene is not only a fundamental human right that safeguards public health and human dignity but also an essential need when it comes to disease prevention.

“This year’s National Environmental Sanitation Day therefore calls on individuals, communities, government at all levels to be involved in the planning and implementation of sanitation and hygiene activity within their immediate environment and community,” he said.

Abdullahi called on all state Governments, Commissioners of Environment, Local Government Chairmen/Councillors, Environmental Health Officers, NGOs, CBOs, FBOs, development partners, organized private sector across the country to actively step up their sanitation and hygiene campaigns as an effective means of controlling and preventing disease transmission.

“Sanitation is everyone’s business, so we should all join hands together to ensure adequate quality sanitation delivery services in the country, and also attend the SDG goals regarding sanitation. The major objective of the National Environmental sanitation is to arouse citizen’s consciousness on the issues surrounding sanitation, and of course, on the needs for everybody to keep his or her surroundings very clean,” he said.

Current efforts

In a bid to promote clean and safe environment, Abdullahi said that the Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with other stakeholders had validated the National Environmental Sanitation Policy of 2005 and its guidelines on Pest and Vector Control, School Sanitation, Market and Abattoir Sanitation, Sanitary Inspection of Premises, Solid Waste Management and Safe excreta and sewage disposal.

They have also embarked on construction of public toilets in public places such as schools and markets in different parts of the country. He stated that the Ministry has also initiated a programme tagged “Clean and Green” which has advocacy for clean environment as one of its major aims. “There are so many steps already taken in the direction of success of this campaign, by creating awareness in the public places on the important of keeping our environment clean.

In order to further strengthen and sharpen the policy drive for addressing this problem, the Ministry has also set up a Sanitation Desk in the 36 States of the Federation and FCT and also established Integrated National Environmental Health and Sanitation Surveillance System.

“In addition, the Federal Ministry of Environment has been carrying out sanitary inspection of all Federal Government establishments, including Federal Government schools, Ministries, Parastatals, Agencies Military and Paramilitary Barracks, Public places such as Petrol Stations, Abattoirs, Motor Park, Markets and regulated food premises such as hotels and eateries.

This sanitary inspection will be scaled up to the government establishment nationwide to enable the Ministry address the issues of clean environment, food safety and vector control and the general environmental sanitation of the country,” he said.

He reiterated that since environmental sanitation is imperative for socio economic development, its impact on all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) cannot be overlooked and most especially the Goal 6 – Improved Access to Clean Water and Sanitation.

The waste challenge

Walter Kasady Malambo, Head of Mission and representative of the World Health Organisation ( WHO) in Nigeria, said sanitation is so crucial to public health as is crucial to other aspects of development. He stated that one of the indices of knowing whether a community or people is developing is the level of cleanliness.

“Sanitation enhances the dignity of a man and at the same time it also prevents so many diseases, even malaria which is very common in Nigeria.

When we clean our environments and ensure that waste water are properly channeled, there will be no room for mosquito to breed and then cause malaria and so many other diseases,” he said.

