News

Poor sleep triples risk for heart disease – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Poor sleep triples risk for heart disease – Study

Researchers in the United States have found that poor sleep can be detrimental to heart health; it can also increase the risk of heart disease by as much as 141 per cent. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal, ‘Scientific Reports’.

 

The University of South Florida (USF)-led study reviewed sleep data   of 6,820 U.S. adults with an average age of 53, who self-reported their sleep characteristics and heart disease history. Among the participants, 633 also wore a research device (actigraphy) around their wrist that captured sleep activity.

 

The researchers focused on multiple aspects of sleep health, such as regularity, satisfaction, alertness during waking hours, timing of sleep, sleep efficiency and sleep duration and linked them to physician-diagnosed heart disease.

 

They found that each additional increase in self-reported sleep health problems was associated with a 54 per cent increased risk of heart disease, reported the ‘Science Daily’.

 

The estimated risk of heart disease associated with an increase in sleep health problems was much higher for those who provided sleep data by both self-report and the research device. They had a 141 per cent increase – a figure that could be perceived to be more accurate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Don’t allow politicians use you for violence, NNPP tells Edo youths

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for Edo 2020 gubernatorial election, Mrs. Tracy Agol Ebun, has called on youths and the electorate not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to perpetrate violence in the governorship election slated for September 19 in the state. Addressing journalists in Benin City during the […]
News

JUSUN to hold nationwide protest Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has said it will hold a nationwide peaceful protest on Monday, April 19. JUSUN said the nationwide peaceful protest is to further push home its demand for financial autonomy for the judiciary. This development was contained in a circular in Lagos, dated April 16 and signed by […]
News

Head of Mexico’s navy tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

    The head of Mexico’s navy, Jose Rafael Ojeda, said on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic and working from home as the number of confirmed cases in the country continues to climb. Ojeda is the latest high-ranking member of the Mexican government to test positive, reports Reuters. Finance Minister […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica