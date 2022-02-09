Poor sleep triples risk for heart disease – Study

Researchers in the United States have found that poor sleep can be detrimental to heart health; it can also increase the risk of heart disease by as much as 141 per cent. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal, ‘Scientific Reports’.

The University of South Florida (USF)-led study reviewed sleep data of 6,820 U.S. adults with an average age of 53, who self-reported their sleep characteristics and heart disease history. Among the participants, 633 also wore a research device (actigraphy) around their wrist that captured sleep activity.

The researchers focused on multiple aspects of sleep health, such as regularity, satisfaction, alertness during waking hours, timing of sleep, sleep efficiency and sleep duration and linked them to physician-diagnosed heart disease.

They found that each additional increase in self-reported sleep health problems was associated with a 54 per cent increased risk of heart disease, reported the ‘Science Daily’.

The estimated risk of heart disease associated with an increase in sleep health problems was much higher for those who provided sleep data by both self-report and the research device. They had a 141 per cent increase – a figure that could be perceived to be more accurate.

