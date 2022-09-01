Poor treatment outcome driving TB

…as high-level mission on domestic resource mobilisation raises hope of curbing infections

The proposed target is a 90 per cent reduction in tuberculosis (TB) deaths and 80 per cent reduction in new cases by 2030. Experts say to ensure effective treatment outcomes for TB cases, increase case detection rates, strengthened primary healthcare provision and adequate resources are required, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Adenike Agbaoye, 21, had been newly married into the Agbaoye family. Her husband, 32-year-old David, who has natural singing talent, was very happy during the engagement and marriage which was held five years ago. Sadly, the relationship had not lasted one year before Adenike became very sick. She was so sick that sleeping at night became almost impossible: each time she managed to dose off, intense coughing episodes would grip her, wake her up from sleep and jolt her until she became wide awake.

As David ruminate over this ailment which to him had sort of marred the joy in his home especially since his wife gave birth to their twin baby girls, 10 months after their marriage, it dawned on him that one thing that was constant with the ailment was the cough. Actually, as the coughing went on and on until Adenike visited the health centre near their home in Obalende, which referred to a specialist infectious disease facility for further treatment? Although the prescribed treatment was detailed to continue for an initial six months, the patient backed out after 10 weeks when she experienced substantial relief.

Apart from the relief Adenike felt that made her stop going for treatment, a shortage of funds for her journey from her Obalende home to the facility in Yaba, wasn’t easy; the fund was simply not available. The bottom line was that the treatment ended about midway into the therapy.

Sadly, trouble started again when Adenike began to experience night chills all over again; the fever, cough and all sorts of discomfort played out all over again, prompting other hospital visits. By this time one of the twin babies had developed severe coughing that had spanned over six weeks without letting off. Other rounds of medical tests which both Adenike and her sick baby were subjected to during one of the facility visits revealed that both mother and baby were down with TB. Even with the intervention which medical experts described as late, the case of Adenike had become very severe that she couldn’t survive the ailment.

Two months after she passed on her sick baby similarly died from TB. The case of Adenike’s TB is just one out of the numerous cases that don’t go through conclusive treatment and thereby contributing to the spread of TB infections in communities. It’s not surprising therefore that Nigeria comes third behind only India and China in terms of TB cases. Every year, around 245,000 Nigerians die from TB and about 590,000 new cases occur (of these, around 140,000 are also HIV-positive). According to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), TB accounts for more than 10 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria. To further compound the problem, Nigeria is ranked among the 10 countries that accounted for 77 per cent of the global gap in TB case detection and notification in 2016. TB is caused by a type of bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It’s spread when a person with active TB disease in their lungs coughs or sneezes and someone else inhales the expelled droplets, which contain TB bacteria.

Signs and symptoms of active TB

Coughing for three or more weeks, should be investigated. Similarly, medical experts have said other signs and symptoms that should be investigated for TB include coughing up blood or mucus, experiencing chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing and unintentional weight loss. Other symptoms are fatigue, fever, night sweats, and chills, among others.

Mode of TB spread

There is no doubt that inhaling expelled droplets is where the inconclusive treatment of Adenike could pose serious danger to other people in the community where she belongs or to others wherever she went. Studies have shown that if a person with TB disease stops taking his/ her prescribed medicines when they feel better, or are not regular in taking the medicines, TB bacteria will not only grow again, the carrier can infect others. According to the United States Centre for Disease Control (CDC),TB bacteria spread through the air from one person to another.

When a person with TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks, or sings, TB bacteria can get into the air. People nearby may breathe in these bacteria and become infected. To this end there has been increased advocacy educating people on ensuring effective treatment for TB which begins with early diagnosis. The first suspect, according to experts, is the investigation of every cough that lasts for up to two weeks. Part of efforts to ensure effective treatment for TB patients in the country is the recent high-level mission on domestic resource mobilisation to end TB in the country.

Impact of high-level mission on resource mobilisation

The four-day meeting brought together top dignitaries including the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the National Coordinator, the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli ulcer Control Programme (NTBLCP), Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike and the Executive Director, Stop TB Partnership, Geneva, Dr. Lucica Dittu who highlighted the challenges faced by TB in the country, which include huge financial gap, improvement in diagnostics through priority funding of state governments, the increase of drug resistant (DR)-TB infection which is becoming a community transmission issue, increasing cases of childhood TB and low treatment outcomes, which is the problem that faced Adenike Agbaoye who lost her life to TB following inconclusive treatment. Other challenges Dittu highlighted during the high-level mission on domestic resource mobilisation to tackle TB in the country are the need to have more TB representatives on the country coordinating mechanisms (CCM) and the need for Nigeria to have an online live data platform where the progress can be centrally monitored. Dr. Lucica also offered the support from Stop TB Partnership in any way deemed fit.

She shared the experience from other countries, especially about the loan from the World Bank to increase resources for TB. There is no doubt that shortage of funds is a major problem militating against tackling TB in the country. Against the background of the dearth of funds, the Acting Board Chair of Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Dr. Queen Ogbuji emphasised that changing the narrative of financial funding will require commitment and joint effort by parliamentarians, the minister of finance as well as the ministry of health. She went ahead to call on the government “to make office accommodation a priority so that the funding from the Global Fund will be reserved exclusively for programmatic use.” In his response, Dr. Ehanire acknowledged that TB needed more support. He promised to explore all avenues to ensure more resources are mobilised for the fight against TB in the country.

He made a commitment to collaborate with the ministry of finance, the parliament and also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in ensuring the provision of the needed resources. He said he will explore all avenues to see how more resources can be mobilised for the fight against TB. While highlighting other activities geared to tackle TB in the country, the minister of health announced that the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) had also started partnership with the private sector to improve TB testing in the country.

Part of the expectation of the high-level meeting which similarly involved the first Lady, Aisha Buhari and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is that expected local resources when added to international donor funding support could help improve TB diagnosis , boost treatment outcome as well as increase case detection, which remains the bane of TB spread in communities.

