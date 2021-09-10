Poor, unemployed Nigerians marked for N350bn benefit

…conditional cash transfer, N-Power to be used as vehicles

The Federal Government has proposed the sum of N350 billion to be spent on improving the welfare of the poor and unemployed in 2022 through its Social Investment Programmes (SIP). Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning had identified the funds as part of recurrent expenditure for the programmes. In addition to that, it was gathered that N10 billion is to be spent on capital component of the programmes. This brings the total allocation for the SIPs in 2022 to N360 billion. The programmes, which was introduced by President Buhari in 2016, are aimed at the poor, unemployed, and disenfranchised Nigerians. They include N-Power for unemployed graduates; Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme

(GEEP) for small and micro businesses; Conditional Cash Transfer to poor Nigerians, and the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme for public primary school pupils. In the 2021 budget, the government had initially budgeted N400 billion for the SIPs, which is being managed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management & Social Development.

The Ministry of Finance disclosed that President Buhari approved an additional N365 billion to ‘upscale’ the programmes, bringing the total allocation for this year to N765 billion. According to a 2022 budget circular from the ministry, “the FGN in furtherance of its inclusiveness agenda, intends to sustain the Social Investment Programme (SIP). Accordingly, a total of N350 billion is proposed to be allocated for the recurrent component of the SIP.” It added that the thrust of the FGN’s capital expenditure programme in 2022 would be the completion of as many ongoing projects as possible, rather than starting new projects. “Thus, MDAs are, hereby, advised that new projects will not be admitted into the capital budget for 2022 unless adequate provision has been made for completion/ work programme of all ongoing projects,” the ministry stated. In the circular, the government is proposing to spend a total of N1.8 trillion on capital projects across sectors of the economy in 2022. This, the ministry said, reflected the effective implementation of the Medium- Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021 – 2025), adding that the MDAs were required to keep their projects within their respective ministerial mandates as approved by the president.

While noting that implementation of the 2021 capital expenditure budget wass expected to close by December 31, 2021, in view of the FGN’s commitment to maintaining a predictable January – December fiscal period, the ministry warned the MDAs not to roll over 2021 capital project provisions, as it is expected that MDAs’ capital budget for 2021 will be fully funded. “Capital projects are to be prioritised based on their contribution to sectoral/ministerial mandates – the nine priority areas, as well as the attainment of the strategic objectives of the Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP 2021 – 2025).

“MDAs are expected to rank capital projects by priority within their allotted ceilings,” the ministry stated. In allocating capital budget resources, the MDAs were also advised to accord priority to ongoing projects, especially those nearing completion that fit into the government’s current priorities. “As a general rule, MDAs may not be allowed to initiate new projects/programmes unless they can demonstrate that adequate provisions have been made for ongoing projects. In addition to alignment with the objectives of the MTNDP, the likelihood of completion within the medium- term, i.e., not later than 2024, should be considered in prioritising capital projects,” the government said.

