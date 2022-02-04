Poor, vulnerable Nigerians’ll continue to enjoy social safety nets, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that poor and vulnerable Nigerians would continue to enjoy social safety nets in his administration.

Speaking at the virtual official presentation of the Country Review Report of Nigeria to the 31st Africa Peer Review Forum of the African Union, the President said the poor remained a top priority for protection and lifting from poverty cycle, assuring that social safety nets will be further sustained, while access to education and opportunities will be expanded.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the government will also take advantage of Information, Communication and Technology to ensure inclusiveness, access and create more opportunities.

“Your Excellencies, Nigeria’s strategic focus, as we set out to achieve the objectives of the African Union Agenda 2063, has been around the following: Building a thriving and sustainable economy; Enhancing social inclusion and alleviating poverty; enlarging agricultural output for food security and sufficiency; attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products.

“Expanding transport and other infrastructural development, business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialization; Access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity, social cohesion and security; and, building a system that fights corruption and improves governance.

“Nigeria remains resolutely committed to achieving these set goals despite the challenges that the report highlighted, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria remains committed to providing social safety nets for the poor and most vulnerable in our society, while also taking advantage of the huge opportunities offered by the information and technology sector,” he said.

He reiterated that Nigeria had remained a committed and dedicated member of the African Peer Review family, after acceding to the Mechanism in 2003.

