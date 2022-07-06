Poor Welfare: Improve judiciary funding, Kalu charges RMAFC nominee

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, implored the nominee for appointment as Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Shehu, to ensure improved funding for the Judiciary particularly the federal courts.

Kalu, who made this call at the screening session of the nominee at the National Assembly, spoke against the backdrop of the recent legal battle between the Judiciary and Federal Government over poor renumeration of Nigerian Judges. It is pertinent to note that no fewer than 60 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) had recently approached the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja, and instituted a legal action against the Federal Government on the poor salaries of Nigerian Judges. Shehu had appeared before the Senate Com-mittee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, headed by Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, for his screening, where he responded to series of questions from members of the Committee. Kalu sought Shehu’s plans to resolve issues of poor renumeration of both serving and retired judges and other judicial workers.

The Abia-North Senator and former Governor of Abia State, also requested the nominee’s intentions to improve funding of the Supreme Court as well as other courts within the jurisdiction of the Federal Government. Kalu said: “Let me thank President Buhari for deeming you fit to nominate you to head this critical organisation. I must say that from my personal relationship with you, that you are capable for this Job.”

