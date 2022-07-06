News

Poor Welfare: Improve judiciary funding, Kalu charges RMAFC nominee

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, implored the nominee for appointment as Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Shehu, to ensure improved funding for the Judiciary particularly the federal courts.

Kalu, who made this call at the screening session of the nominee at the National Assembly, spoke against the backdrop of the recent legal battle between the Judiciary and Federal Government over poor renumeration of Nigerian Judges. It is pertinent to note that no fewer than 60 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) had recently approached the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja, and instituted a legal action against the Federal Government on the poor salaries of Nigerian Judges. Shehu had appeared before the Senate Com-mittee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, headed by Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, for his screening, where he responded to series of questions from members of the Committee. Kalu sought Shehu’s plans to resolve issues of poor renumeration of both serving and retired judges and other judicial workers.

The Abia-North Senator and former Governor of Abia State, also requested the nominee’s intentions to improve funding of the Supreme Court as well as other courts within the jurisdiction of the Federal Government. Kalu said: “Let me thank President Buhari for deeming you fit to nominate you to head this critical organisation. I must say that from my personal relationship with you, that you are capable for this Job.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Constitution review: Our identity crisis over –Senator Odebiyi

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Tolulope Odebiyi, has said that the passage of the Constitution amendment bill to change the name of Egbado to Yewa in his district, had ended the age long identity crisis of his people.   Odebiyi stated this in Abuja while reacting to the outcome of the voting of […]
News

Insecurity: 40,000 policemen recruited in four years – FG

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO

The Federal Government said it recruited 40,000 police officers in the last four years in an effort to re-energise and improve the personnel of the force to tackle increasing security challenges in the country.   President Muham  madu Buhari, who made this known yesterday in Uyo while declaring open a two-day retreat for senior police […]
News

2023 polls: Use Ghana, U.S. as benchmarks, PDP tells Yakubu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the reappointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to use Ghana and United States as benchmarks for the conduct of the 2023 general elections. The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the country expects nothing but free, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica