Poor Welfare Package: No going back on May 1 strike –Police officers

There seems to be no let-up in plans by the rank-andfile of the Nigeria Police to go on strike, in protest against alleged poor welfare, as the affected personnel have vowed to “down weapons” on May 1 (International Workers’ Day). New Telegraph had, in an exclusive report that rattled the authorities, revealed plans by junior police officers across the country, to embark on an industrial action on March 25, to press home their demands for better welfare packages, among others. Apart from nipping the threat in the bud, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, had gone a step further to approve the dismissal of at least nine police officers, alleged to have been at the vanguard of the plot.

A Sergeant, who spoke to our correspondent on the fresh threat said, unlike last month’s, the May action will be “full force” as, according to him, “there is no going back”. The police personnel, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, owing to the sensitive nature of the issue, alleged that arrears of the 2019 promotion, were yet to be paid. This newspaper reports that the officer, whose identity was shielded, to avoid sanctions by police authorities, spoke in pidgin language. “They said they will be going on strike on 1st of May. They have not gone before. That one (botched March 25 strike) cannot be said to be one,” he said. According to him: “This one coming on May 1, is the main one. That is the main strike that is com ing. There is no going back.” “This one,” he declared: “Is full force.” On whether there has been a corresponding increase in salaries of those promoted by the immediate- past IGP, he responded in the negative. Hear him: “Where did you see it? Till now, they have not effected the new salary. Even the one they did in 2019, up till now they have not given them the arrears. “They are not talking about an increment of salary, they are not talking about promotion, removing them from pension is their main problem.” He went further to query thus: “How can a Commissioner of Police not collect N10 million upon retirement; after 35 years, and a Sergeant in the Army is (allegedly) collecting N15 million? “DSP collects N1.5million. Why the disparity? Even if a policeman decides to sell sachet water for 35 years, he can conveniently save N1.5 million. Police officers are suffering.” Another personnel, who spoke on the initial threat, claimed that it happened in “some states’, albeit partially. He said that informed the dismissal of no fewer than nine personnel by the police chief. As at the time of filing this report, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, whose appointment as Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), was confirmed, Tuesday, by the IGP, had yet to reply to both text, and WhatsApp messages sent to his phone for official reaction

