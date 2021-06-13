Pop of colour braids: Worlds most trendy hairstyle

Braids are popping all the fun colours of the rainbow and this is the biggest trendy hairstyle in the world.

Everywhere around the world, there is always a fashion forward girl or lady showing off their favorite colour in their new hairdo.

These colourful braids are ladies’ best friend because its a chic hairstyle that pops all the attractive colours they love in their dresses, clutch and nail polish.

With these vibrant colour braids, its easy to mix and match your hairstyle with your lipsticks, handbags, dresses and even nail polish.

One of the recently launched hair extension brands in Nigeria, Lush Hair recently unveiled the names of their new colour range.

Colours like ‘Royal Purple’, ‘Fire Orange’, ‘Rose Pink’, ‘Naija Green’ ‘Maroon Red’ and ‘Dazzling Blue’ are among the most trendy.

These colours makes the good old black and dark brown look boring.

This hairstyle not only gives the edgy stylish look many ladies keep searching for, it differentiates the pop girls from the regular girls.

