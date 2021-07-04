Pope admitted to hospital for surgery

Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital in Rome for scheduled surgery to treat a colon problem.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said there would be more information after the surgery had taken place at the Gemelli University Hospital, reports the BBC.

Earlier on Sunday, the 84-year-old Pope addressed thousands of visitors in St Peter’s Square.

This is the first time he has been admitted to hospital since his election in 2013.

In its statement, the Vatican said the pontiff needed treatment for “symptomatic diverticular stenosis” of the colon, part of the large intestine.

Diverticular disease is a condition that involves bulges in the wall of the large intestine. This can lead to a narrowing, of the colon.

Symptoms include bloating, recurrent abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits.

Like this: Like Loading...