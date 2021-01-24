News

Pope appeals for Rome homeless as number of dead from cold rises

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*46-year-old Nigerian died on Wednesday

Pope Francis on Sunday urged Romans to help the homeless in the Italian capital, after a spike in the number dying from the cold.
Speaking at his noon blessing, Francis told the story of Edwin, a 46-year-old Nigerian who died of exposure near St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, reports Reuters.
“His story joins those of others who have recently died in Rome in the same dramatic circumstances. Let us pray for Edwin,” Francis said.
The Sant’ Egidio charity group said Edwin was at least the fourth homeless person to die of the cold in the city this year and the 10th since November.
“Let us think of Edwin, let us think of what this 46-year-old man felt in the cold, ignored by all, abandoned, even by us. Let us pray for him,” the pope said.
Sant’ Egidio and other groups scour Rome streets to direct homeless to shelters, and give out blankets and food.
They have asked city authorities to open subway stations at night.
The Vatican and its related charities run facilities including night shelters, bathing places, soup kitchens, and a clinic.
The 84-year-old pope delivered the address while standing in the Vatican library despite a renewed flare-up of a sciatica condition that causes pain in his legs and forced him to miss three events on Sunday and Monday.
Francis had been scheduled to say a Mass on Sunday morning and a vespers service on Monday. Both require the main celebrant to stand for long periods. He also postponed his annual address to the diplomatic corps that was set for Monday.
It was the second time this month that he had to miss events because of the flare-up.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

How we spent 145,000 hours patrolling Nigeria’s waterways – Navy

Posted on Author Clement James,

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC), has said it has set record in maritime security as the first of five commands to spend a combined average of about 145 thousand hours patrolling Nigeria’s waterways. The out-gone Flag Officer Commanding the ENC, Rear Admiral David Adeniran disclosed this during a valedictory speech to mark his retirement at […]
News

AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNOR, UDOM EMMANUEL CELEBRATES PRELATE MBANG AT 84

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNOR, UDOM EMMANUEL CELEBRATES PRELATE MBANG AT 84     Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sent his congratulations to Dr. Sunday Mbang (CON) the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist  Church of Nigeria  on the occasion of his 84th Birthday.   In a Birthday wish released by his Chief Press Secretary and […]
News Top Stories

CBN debits banks N226bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debited Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country N226 billion in the week ended November 20, for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, according to a Nairametrics report seen by Sunday Telegraph yesterday.   The CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica