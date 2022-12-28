Pope appoints Fr. Tony Ewherido, new Bishop Catholic Diocese of Warri

The Pope has appointed Reverend Fr. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido new Bishop of Warri Diocese.

Rev. Fr. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, 62, professor of biblical theology and languages before this appointment was Rector of the Seminary of SS. Peter & Paul, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Monsignor Ewherido takes over from Archbishop Augustine Akubeze (of Benin City) who served as Apostolic Administrator of Warri Diocese following the retirement of Bishop John Okeoghene Afareha since April 2022.

With this appointment, Monsignor Ewherido becomes the third rector of Bodija Seminary to be appointed bishop, after John Onaiyekan (1982) and Francis Adesina (2019).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...