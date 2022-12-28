News

Pope appoints Fr. Tony Ewherido, new Bishop Catholic Diocese of Warri

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Pope has appointed Reverend Fr. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido new Bishop of Warri Diocese.

Rev. Fr. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, 62, professor of biblical theology and languages before this appointment was Rector of the Seminary of SS. Peter & Paul, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Monsignor Ewherido takes over from Archbishop Augustine Akubeze (of Benin City) who served as Apostolic Administrator of Warri Diocese following the retirement of Bishop John Okeoghene Afareha since April 2022.
With this appointment, Monsignor Ewherido becomes the third rector of Bodija Seminary to be appointed bishop, after John Onaiyekan (1982) and Francis Adesina (2019).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta 2023: Monarch, Emerhor give Dafinone vote of Confidence

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

The Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, Orhue 1, Major-General Mujakperuo (Rtd), who is the Orojde of Okpe Kingdom and Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, yesterday expressed confidence on Chief Ede Omueya Dafinone’s capacity to represent Delta Central Senatorial District at the Red Chamber. The monarch had also described the All Progressive Congress senatorial aspirant, Chief […]
News Top Stories

Boko Haram: Mercenaries vow not to return to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amidst renewed clamour by some Nigerians on the Federal Government to re-engage foreign mercenaries in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, the foreign military contractors earlier engaged by Nigeria have vowed never to return to the country. Following the recent massacre of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum […]
News

Study: Microplastics contaminants found in placentas, breastmilk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The use and disposal of micro plastic products have continued to overwhelm ecosystems throughout the world, resulting in plastic contaminants being found in uterine and infant tissues, breastmilk and in infant formula. These are the findings of a new study published in the ‘Science of the Total Environment’ journal paper reports. Following the release of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica