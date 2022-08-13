Pope comment: Lalong apologises to Catholic bishops

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on Friday, tendered his apology to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, following the alleged ‘blasphemous’ comments about the Holy Father, Pope Francis.

While admitting that it was an error on his part to have linked the Catholic Pontiff with Nigeria’s politics, he begged for forgiveness and understanding from the Catholic Church through the Bishops’ conference. Earlier, the concerned members of the church had frowned at his choice of words, even as a Papal Knight of St. Gregory, and they demanded his immediate suspension from the church. However, in a letter to the CBCN President, entitled, ‘Letter of Apology,’ which was dated August 12, 2022, Governor Lalong restated his commitment to the Catholic faith and prom- ised to continue upholding the banner of the Christian faith in public life.

The letter read, “I have followed with some shock and deep regret, the reactions that have trailed my appointment as the Director-General of the Campaign Council for the presidential candidate of our party, the APC, Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Ibrahim Shettima. “The appointment understandably was received with mixed reactions across the Christian community, who genuinely feel aggrieved by the decision of our party to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket. “While many people commended me for the appointment and saw it as a way of remaining within the system to fight for our own interests, others cast aspersions on it on the grounds that our faith had been insulted and denigrated. “In the course of this, many of my opponents turned the issue into a political weapon with some spreading rumours and questioning the integrity of my credentials as a Catholic and a Papal Knight.

“In trying to make my case, I have granted interviews to justify why I believe that the appointment did not in any way undermine my commitment to the Catholic Church. “During the week, in the course of defending myself, I had cause to make reference to my credentials as a Catholic and a Papal Knight. In the process, I made reference to the Holy Father. “I now realise that this was an error on my part and has caused some level of concern and even embarrassment to many, especially the Members of the family of Papal Knights to which I belong.

