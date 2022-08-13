News

Pope comment: Lalong apologises to Catholic bishops

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on Friday, tendered his apology to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, following the alleged ‘blasphemous’ comments about the Holy Father, Pope Francis.

While admitting that it was an error on his part to have linked the Catholic Pontiff with Nigeria’s politics, he begged for forgiveness and understanding from the Catholic Church through the Bishops’ conference. Earlier, the concerned members of the church had frowned at his choice of words, even as a Papal Knight of St. Gregory, and they demanded his immediate suspension from the church. However, in a letter to the CBCN President, entitled, ‘Letter of Apology,’ which was dated August 12, 2022, Governor Lalong restated his commitment to the Catholic faith and prom- ised to continue upholding the banner of the Christian faith in public life.

The letter read, “I have followed with some shock and deep regret, the reactions that have trailed my appointment as the Director-General of the Campaign Council for the presidential candidate of our party, the APC, Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Ibrahim Shettima. “The appointment understandably was received with mixed reactions across the Christian community, who genuinely feel aggrieved by the decision of our party to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket. “While many people commended me for the appointment and saw it as a way of remaining within the system to fight for our own interests, others cast aspersions on it on the grounds that our faith had been insulted and denigrated. “In the course of this, many of my opponents turned the issue into a political weapon with some spreading rumours and questioning the integrity of my credentials as a Catholic and a Papal Knight.

“In trying to make my case, I have granted interviews to justify why I believe that the appointment did not in any way undermine my commitment to the Catholic Church. “During the week, in the course of defending myself, I had cause to make reference to my credentials as a Catholic and a Papal Knight. In the process, I made reference to the Holy Father. “I now realise that this was an error on my part and has caused some level of concern and even embarrassment to many, especially the Members of the family of Papal Knights to which I belong.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra guber: ZLP not for sale – Scribe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Onyekachi Eze ABUJA The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) yesterday denied media reports that it has reached financial agreement with some individuals in connection with the party’s candidate for the November 6, Anambra State governorship election.   Rather, the party said it was holding “high-level discussions with critical stakeholders from the three major political parties as […]
News Top Stories

Despite resources constraints, FG’ll cater for the people –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that despite resource constraints, the federal government would continue to make provisions for the people. Osinbajo made this known yesterday while receiving a delegation from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, led by the Undersecretary/Emergency Response Coordinator, Mr. Martin Griffiths, at the Presidential Villa. […]
News

Court returns Abigborodo, Hely Creek fields to Transnational Energy

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has set aside the purported reversal of the consent given by the Federal Government for the farm-out agreement between Chevron and Transnational Energy Limited (TEL) on the Abigborodo and Hely Creeks marginal fields in the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 49.   Transnational Energy Limited (TEL) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica