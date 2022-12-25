News

Pope condemns human ‘hunger for wealth, power’ in Christmas Eve Mass

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Pope Francis has condemned human “hunger for wealth and power” at Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican, seemingly referring to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts.

“How many wars have we seen!” he said, adding that the main victims were “the weak and the vulnerable”.

“I think above all of the children devoured by war, poverty and injustice,” the pontiff added.

He was addressing worshippers at St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, reports the BBC.

Francis, 86, entered the church in a wheelchair, and sat at the site of the altar for most of the Mass on Saturday evening.

“While animals feed in their stalls, men and women in our world, in their hunger for wealth and power, consume even their neighbours, their mothers and sisters,” he said.

He did not specifically mention the Russian-Ukraine war during the service.

During the early stages of Russia’s full-scale invasion launched on 24 February, the Argentine pontiff was widely criticised in Ukraine for making what many Ukrainians saw as cautious comments, without blaming Russia directly.

In June, he suggested that the war was “somehow either provoked or not prevented”.

But the Pope later denounced what he described as atrocities committed by Russian troops.

On Sunday, Francis is due to deliver his traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) blessing and message from St Peter’s Basilica’s balcony to Catholics in the square below and around the world.

In the UK, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is expected to say that despite war and conflicts around the world, as well as the cost of living crisis at home, there is “unconquerable hope” in the birth of Jesus Christ.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Ukraine, and looking ahead to his forthcoming visit to South Sudan with the Pope and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland, the leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion is also expected to appeal to the leaders of both South Sudan and Russia to bring an end to violence and “bring hope to millions”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023: Science, Tech Minister, Onu, joins presidential race

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Friday, declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The presidential aspirant, who made a public declaration at the Nicon Hilton Hotel in Abuja, said his desire to rule the country, was […]
News

Aregbesola, Oyetola supporters’ trade words over Tinubu, Osinbajo presidency

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola,

The declaration of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election has further worsened the internal crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State. Members of the factional APC belonging to the former governor of the state and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola had been at loggerheads with the Governor […]
News

Arrested chopper: Press statement won’t exonerate you –APC chieftain tells Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

…backs ACF’s call for full Investigation A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, has called on former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar not to stop at a mere press statement to exonerate himself but to address the people in order to put the records straight. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica