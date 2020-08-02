Pope Francis appoints Rev Biliyock as Monsignor

The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has appointed Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Abba Biliyock as a Monsignor.

According to Rev Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, Chancellor of Kafanchan diocese, the bishop, Most Rev. Julius Kundi received the cheering news of the elevation of Rev. Monsignor Biliyock through the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, His Excellency, Antonio Guido Filipazzi.

“The Diocese of Kafanchan is grateful to God for this honour given to Rev Msgr Joseph Biliyock and pray for God’s blessings and directions as he continues his work in the Lord’s Vineyard,” Fr.Okolo stated.

