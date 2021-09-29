Pope Francis begs for safety in Nigeria

Disturbed over the killings going on in some parts of the country, the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has appealed for the safety of the entire population in Nigeria while expressing his sentiments of prayerful solidarity with Nigerians.

The Pope in his teachings with the General Audience on the feast day of the Archangels, Michael, Gabriel and Raphael on Wednesday in the Vatican, particularly sent words of comfort and consolation to the victims of the recent attacks in Madamai Abun village in Kaura Local Government of the Southern part of Kaduna State.

Suspected Islamist militants had allegedly ravaged Madamai Abun community killing 34 persons and injuring many others.

He said: “I learnt with pain the news of the armed attacks that took place last Sunday against the villages of Madamai Abun, in Northern Nigeria.

“I pray for those who have died, for those who have been injured and for the entire Nigerian population. I hope that the safety of all citizens will always be guaranteed in the country.”

Pope Francis taught the pilgrims the “difficult but important topic” of justification, which he said St. Paul insists, comes through faith in Christ.

