News Top Stories

Pope Francis: Homosexuality not a crime

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Pope Francis has criticized laws that criminalise homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church. “Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press.

Francis acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and he himself referred to the issue in terms of “sin.” But he attributed such attitudes to cultural backgrounds, and said bishops in particular need to undergo a process of change to recognize the dignity of everyone. “These bishops have to have a process of conversion,” he said, adding that they should apply “tenderness, please, as God has for each one of us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UNICEF to partner Nasarawa on education, pledges to invest in sector

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

ThUnited Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed its readiness to partner with the Nasarawa State government on education with a pledge to invest in the sector. UNICEF Chief Executive Officer, D-Field Office, Kaduna, Dr. Zakari Adam, stated this at a one-day media engagement with chief executives of media organisations and state correspondents in Nasarawa State […]
News Top Stories

Benue: Suspended Catholic priest emerges APC guber candidate

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,  MAKURDI

A Catholic Priest in Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, over the weekend emerged gubernatorial standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.   Fr Alia beat former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Barnabas Gemade, erstwhile Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief […]
News

20 million Nigerians live with viral Hepatitis –CFID

Posted on Author Ben Adaji

The Centre For Initiative and Development (CFID) based in Jalingo has said that 20 million Nigerians are living with viral hepatitis. Mr. Danjuma Adda, Chief Executive Officer of the organization, made the revelation on Friday at a one day planning meeting for the 2021 World Hepatitis Day (WHD) in Jalingo. Adda said that 1.3 million […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica