Pope Francis lands in Iraq on Papal visit

Posted on

Pope Francis landed in war-battered Iraq Friday on the first-ever papal visit, defying security fears and the COVID – 19 pandemic to comfort one of the world’s oldest and most persecuted Christian communities. His plane landed at 1:55 pm (1055 GMT) at Baghdad International Airport, where Prime Minister Mustafa al- Kadhemi received him. “I’m happy to resume travel, and this symbolic trip is also a duty to a land that has been martyred for years,” Francis told journalists aboard his plane.

